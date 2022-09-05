What the strong devaluation of the Venezuelan currency says about the economic situation in the country

Admin 50 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Angel Bermúdez – @angelbermudez
  • BBC News World

Popular market in Venezuela

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

In just three days, the Venezuelan currency lost almost 25% of its value against the dollar.

Dominated by swings in oil prices for decades, the Venezuelan economy feels like a roller coaster ride, with constant upheavals and countless bumps.

This roller coaster suffered a dizzying downward movement in 2013, which caused the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to shrink by about 80%.

Venezuelans then began to live with prolonged hyperinflation. Its currency, the bolivar, became worth more as paper for crafts than as a means of payment.

The bolivar that Venezuelans have always known – which had been devalued during the government of former President Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) and renamed the bolivar forte – has been transformed into the sovereign bolivar (in 2018) and digital bolivar (in 2021). In all, 14 zeros were cut along the way.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Russia bids farewell to Gorbachev in low-key ceremony without Putin

Hundreds of Russians said their last goodbyes, this Saturday (3), to Mikhail Gorbachevthe …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved