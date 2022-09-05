WhatsApp assembles a battalion of 200 lawyers ahead of Brazil’s elections | Technology

WhatsApp has assembled a battalion of 200 lawyers to handle any requests from judges across the country in the final stretch of the Brazilian election campaign, with the company controlled by Meta preparing to face any decisions and consultations, the head of public policy for WhatsApp told Reuters. in Brazil, Dario Durigan.

The most used messaging app in the country, WhatsApp gains even more public attention in election years, such as the current one, given the growing search for the service to spread fake news, but also judicial decisions.

Unlike social media like Facebook and Twitter, WhatsApp does not moderate the content of messages shared on its platform, stating that they are protected by encryption.

However, all social media have been urged to do more to prevent the spread of hate speech and the spread of fake news.

About two weeks ago, the app was the focus of controversy, after the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes authorized searches by the Federal Police against businessmen supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, who, according to a report by the website Metrópoles, preached in a WhatsApp group a coup d’état if Bolsonaro lost the election.

According to the head of public policies for WhatsApp in Brazil, Dario Durigan, as the platform’s messages are protected by encryption, the path that the company has taken to try to curb misinformation is to avoid the mass shooting of messages, one of the most frequent means. for the dissemination of fake news.

On one front, the application uses mechanisms to identify and close automatic accounts. “We close about eight million automatic accounts every month,” he told Reuters, referring to global data.

WhatsApp has also limited message forwarding through groups, he said, and has filed lawsuits to seek a ban on companies that specialize in sending mass message blasts.

On Monday, WhatsApp expanded a partnership launched in April with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to verify information on the platform, as concerns grow about the spread of fake news ahead of Brazil’s October elections.

The service is available to social media users connected to the TSE number on the platform – (61) 99637-1078 -, a contact to which they can share messages received with information related to the electoral process.

The TSE then shares the consultation with four information verification agencies: AFP Checamos, Agência Lupa, Aos Fatos, Estadão Verifies. They then check and return the response, which is then forwarded to the requester.

“Instead of having divided efforts, a unified check can better help tackle disinformation,” Durigan said.

The information conferencing service extends an agreement between WhatsApp and the TSE, launched earlier this year, through which users could already check pre-checked information.

