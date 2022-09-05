When can Cruzeiro gain access to Serie A in 2023? see the math

Round by round the fan of the cruise does and redoes the math to know, for sure, when the team can nail the spot in Serie A in 2023. And, according to the mathematician Moacir Martinez, the 1-1 draw against Criciúmayesterday, already guaranteed this return to the elite of national football.

That’s because Cruzeiro currently has 59 points. Londrina, in 5th place, has 41, a difference of 18 points. Even if Raposa doesn’t win any of its next 10 matches, and Londrina improves its performance so far, and reaches the same current score as Cruzeiro, the star team would get the spot for having better goal difference (22 against 2 of Londrina ), which is one of the tie-breaking criteria.

“Cruzeiro has everything to have already gone up with 59 points. The fifth-placed team (Londrina, currently) maintained, in these 28 rounds, a performance of 48.9%, which is equivalent to the current 41 points. Even if Londrinha has a 60% advantage, they would not be ahead of Cruzeiro in the tie-breaking criteria”, reinforced Moacir.

According to the UFMG mathematics department, Raposa is almost there, but it still doesn’t have 100% access. Currently, the star team has a 99.99965% chance of returning to Serie A.

Also according to the UFMG mathematics department, Londrina, in turn, has an 18.6% chance of being in the First Division next season.