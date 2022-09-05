which movie will air on TV Globo on Monday, 09/05

A children’s movie will be on Afternoon Session today, Monday, September 5 (09/05)at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on TV Globo. “Trolls” is a feature film directed by Mike Mitchell and Walt Dohrn.

Trunk (Justin Timberlake) sets out on a journey of discovery and adventure alongside Poppy (Anna Kendrick), leader of the Trolls.

Initially enemies, as the challenges are overcome they discover that deep down they match more than they imagine.

Watch the trailer for the movie that will be showing today in the Afternoon Session

When: today, Monday, September 5 (09/05), at 3:30 pm

Where: TV Globo open channel

