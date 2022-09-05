Who can have the new Nubank card?

Nubank launched a credit card aimed at PJ (Legal Entity) customers with a new silver design. Thus, the self-employed, MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) or small entrepreneurs who use the PJ account of the digital bank are entitled to apply for the new card.

Thus, according to fintech, the novelty also does not have annuity or maintenance charges and it is possible to follow the transactions made through the application. Changing the color differentiates the PJ card from other cards used between individuals.

Who is entitled to the new card?

Firstly, this tool can be requested exclusively by people who have a Legal Entity account and certain criteria must be met, such as:

Have the current card with a term close to expiration;

Never having requested a card in the PJ account;

Lost or stolen card.

Therefore, it is important that the user who applies for this card will undergo a credit analysis. It is worth mentioning that Nubank is gradually releasing the card.

How to apply for the PJ credit card?

First, to apply for the PJ credit card, you must already have a PJ card with the debit function. So, if the credit is already available in the user’s company, just see the option “Request credit function”.

But if this option is not yet available, it is necessary to wait, given that the digital bank releases the products gradually.

Yes, it is possible to make withdrawals with the PJ card. Thus, because Nubank is a digital bank, to make withdrawals you must use the 24h Network at a cost of R$ 6.50.

Is the PJ Nubank credit card international?

Yes, the Mastercard brand is accepted in Brazil and for international purchases. In addition, it is possible to make online purchases with the PJ credit card on websites abroad.

