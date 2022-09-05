Why Johnny Depp Failed To Save The Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies

Despite the controversy, Johnny Depp remains an incredibly popular actor, but he still hasn’t been able to save Disney Pirates of the Caribbean films. While the franchise’s critical reception declined over the course of its run, it was incredibly successful financially, with Pirates of the Caribbean being one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, grossing $4.52 billion. However, despite the series’ box office numbers and dedicated fan base, the Pirates of the Caribbean can be traced mainly to one thing: Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow.

From 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Disney’s swashbuckling saga was successful from the start, with the series spanning five blockbuster entries. While the films are based on the popular Disney Parks ride, the five Pirates of the Caribbean the films went on to develop their own rich and interesting lore, with some elements becoming so popular they were reinstated into the ride. Over time, the quality of the films got worse and worse, with the fifth and final entry Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales generally being considered the worst of the bunch. Unfortunately, what started out as a fun series of adventures and a loving homage to the ride quickly turned into an artificial, silly, bloated mess – and Jack Sparrow only made matters worse.

Johnny Depp’s initial vision of Captain Jack Sparrow was fantastic, with his performance in Curse of the Black Pearl bringing a fun and unique twist to the typical archetype of the pirate captain. Clearly being the standout in the movies, Jack Sparrow quickly became the face of the franchise, with him now existing in the pop culture pantheon of Disney legends that few reach. Jack Sparrow was quickly added to Disney’s various parks, featured in spin-off books, pasted on all sorts of merchandise, and more. However, Jack Sparrow gradually went wrong, becoming the driving force behind Pirates of the Caribbean‘s fall from grace. As the character took center stage and increasingly dominated the narrative, Sparrow’s original charisma slowly became the series’ Achilles heel. As such, Depp was not only unable to save the pirates saga, he no doubt helped to sink forever.

How successful were the Pirates of the Caribbean movies?

Curse of the Black Pearl was an instant hit upon its release, earning $654.3 million on a budget of $140 million. The film launched Depp’s career as a lucrative and genuine action star, was the third highest-grossing film of 2003, and was nominated for five Academy Awards. Curse of the Black Pearl single-handedly brought back the pirate genre after a string of failures that ended in 1995 Cutthroat Island. from 2006 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest it was an even greater success, earning $1.066 billion on a budget of $225 million, although reviews were worse than its predecessor. The three subsequent films continued this trend, selling more tickets while inflating their budgets, magnifying the spectacle at the expense of the story. Despite its sharp decline in quality, the series remained popular at the box office, with Pirates of the Caribbean currently being the 15th highest-grossing franchise of all time. Pirates of the Caribbean it was a pop culture phenomenon that could have continued for a long time if more care had been taken with the story.

Pirates of the Caribbean has become a lot about Jack Sparrow

Although it doesn’t look like it now, Jack Sparrow isn’t really the main character of Curse of the Black Pearl. While Jack has plenty of screen time, the original film’s story is really centered around Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, with Jack’s role being that of an eccentric side character. However, as the series continues, Jack Sparrow increasingly appears in the spotlight, pushing Will and Elizabeth out of their lead roles. The movies solidified this Jack Sparrow mistake in the fourth movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: on strange seas, as Will and Elizabeth’s absence definitely makes Jack Sparrow the main character. He essentially committed mutiny on the series, taking over the franchise from Will and Elizabeth in In strange tides. The decision to bring up Jack Sparrow meant that he was inherently associated with the pirates other series flaws, meaning the character was unable to help save the franchise.

Johnny Depp Never Evolved Jack Sparrow In POTC Sequels

While a Jack Sparrow-centric movie isn’t inherently impossible to make, the problem is that he never evolved in the five movies; instead, Jack Sparrow devolved. While Jack Sparrow was drunk, silly and hedonistic in Curse of the Black Pearlhe felt like he knew what he was doing, with him truly deserving the title of “best pirate i’ve ever seen.” The moment he appears in Dead men tell no stories, however, Jack Sparrow is just a shell of his former self, getting in the way of agencyless films. In later films, Jack Sparrow feels like he’s a complete caricature who has no idea what he’s doing, surviving solely on luck and plot armor. Jack Sparrow in the second half of Pirates of the Caribbean is the perfect example of Flanderization, the trope named after The Simpsons’ Ned Flanders. Jack Sparrow had a lot of history, with the films sending him to Davy Jones’s Locker and introducing his father, but his characterization never changed.

Johnny Depp’s influence in Hollywood waned in the 2010s

so far the Pirates of the Caribbean series was coming to an end, Johnny Depp’s star power was the franchise’s only real selling point. Depp’s popularity in Hollywood quickly faded after a series of films in the early 2010s such as The lonely knight, Transcendence, Mortdecai, and many others. In addition to his declining career, the mid-2010s saw the start of the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Due to this, the actor was pulled from lucrative franchises, with Depp losing his role in fantastic beasts movies and the dark universe of Universal. Due to the franchise’s waning popularity and Johnny Depp’s loss of influence in Hollywood, Johnny Depp was fired. Pirates of the Caribbean, essentially killing the franchise due to Jack Sparrow being the last leg she had to stay on. While many debate whether this was a good choice or not, the effect this decision had on the once-great series is undeniable.

Can Pirates of the Caribbean Become a Successful Franchise Again?

For a while Pirates of the Caribbean struggled in recent years, it looks like Disney may be trying to revive the once-dead series again. There have been rumors of a Margot Robbie-led spin-off or reboot, as well as rumors that Disney would try to bring back Jack Sparrow, though Johnny Depp pirates of the caribbean 6 return seems unlikely. While another movie may one day be made, the series is unlikely to be as big as it once was. With increasing focus on Jack Sparrow, Disney continued the franchise solely on Johnny Depp’s performance and star power, and without him, it may never see the success it once had. O Pirates of the Caribbean The craze of the early to mid-2000s is almost unparalleled, and while a Margot Robbie-led sequel might be successful on its own, it might never capture the lightning in a bottle that the original trilogy did. Later sequels relied on Johnny Depp’s power and ironically, Johnny Depp was the one who killed him. Pirates of the Caribbean.