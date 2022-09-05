Will Fantastic Four Cast Be Announced at D23 Expo?

for fans of Marvel, one of the biggest announcements in recent years was the confirmation of the arrival of Fantastic Four to the MCU, after the failure of the team’s films. However, one of the most talked about issues about the feature is about who will play the characters in the cinema, being the most disputed roles for the next few years.

However, rumors point out that Marvel Studios will make the announcement in D23 Expobig event of The Walt Disney Company.

Image: HQzone

D23 Expo promises big news

Last week, Disney released the new poster for the D23 Expo, giving references to several news that may arise at the event. With clear references to captain America, black Panther and other company productions such as Star Wars and Indiana Jonesthe poster brought fans the anticipation of news about the Fantastic Four.

It was previously speculated that Matt Shakman, who worked on WandaVison, would be cast in the team’s new film. However, the marvel studios has not officially confirmed he commander of the new, which is expected to take place at this year’s D23 Expo. In addition, the actors must also be announced, as production on the feature is expected to begin in early 2023.

Who will be the actors in the new Fantastic Four movie??

The biggest expectation of the fans is who will be the actors of the long, being that great stars can reach the MCU in the new movie. to interpret Reed Richardsfans were expecting star John Krasinski, who played the hero in Doctor Strange 2. However, rumors from several insiders point out that Penn Badgley should disappear from the role.

For living Susan Richards several actresses were slated, among them Emily Blunt, Lily James and Jodie Comer were slated to be the heroine. Now to interpret The thingactors Jason Segel and Seth Rogen were quoted and to live the Human Torch names like Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery and even Zac Efron came to be talked about. .

While we don’t have confirmation that the Fantastic Four’s cast will be revealed, signs of confirmation from the director and cast should indeed happen at the D23 Expo.

Check out the trailer for Fantastic Four, 2005 movie with the Marvel team