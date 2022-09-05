Will Marvel announce the Fantastic Four cast and director at D23 2022?

D23 Expo 2022 is coming soon, and it’s possible that Marvel Studios will officially announce the director and cast of Phase 6 of the MCU the fantastic four movie. the fantastic four was officially announced as an MCU movie in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. The film has since gone through some changes with Jon Watts initially hired to direct the film before leaving the project to focus on non-superhero opportunities.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios’ first Con appearance since 2019, Kevin Feige announced that the fantastic four is still in development, despite losing Watts as director. The film has been confirmed as the first film of Phase 6 of the MCU, followed by two Avengers movies in 2025. With the movie’s release date set for November 2024, the search for a director has been ongoing since Jon Watts left the project.

In addition to the director’s search for the fantastic four, one of the biggest talking points in recent superhero cinema has been who will be cast as the various members of the titular team. With the popular fan cast for Reed Richards John Krasinski playing the Earth-838 version in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many began to speculate whether Krasinski would return as the MCU’s main version of Reed Richards for the fantastic four. Alongside Krasinski, many names were introduced as fan casts for the other three team members. With that being said, here are all the rumors, leaks, and potential announcements that could be made about the first Phase 6 movie at D23 Expo 2022.

Will Matt Shakman Be Confirmed As Director Of The Fantastic Four At D23?

With more Marvel announcements expected at D23 Expo 2022, one of the highly likely reveals will be the official confirmation of Fantastic Four director. Since Watts left the project, many names have circulated in the rumor mill, including legendary directors like Steven Spielberg. However, in recent weeks it has been reported that Matt Shakman is in talks to direct. the fantastic four, replacing Jon Watts. Shakman is no stranger to the MCU world, having been the sole director of 2021 WandaVision.

Some of Shakman’s other directing credits in the TV world come in the form of It’s always sunny in Philadelphia, The Boys, Game of Thrones, and fargo to name just a few examples. Shakman would be a natural choice to direct the fantastic four, especially given his already strong working relationship with Marvel Studios. While no official confirmation has come from anyone at Marvel regarding Shakman’s direction of the film, many insiders reported that negotiations were progressing well, and Shakman’s departure from Star Trek 4 in light of the negotiations it bodes well for him to take the position. Naturally, then, it would make sense for Shakman to be officially confirmed as director of the fantastic four at D23 Expo 2022, shedding more light on one of the MCU’s most secret projects.

All Possible Fantastic Four Cast Rumors That Could Be Confirmed At D23

If Shakman’s direction of the fantastic four confirmed at D23, it would make sense that the film’s titular team would finally be cast alongside its director. While the many casting rumors around the fantastic four who have circulated the film since its announcement are far less reliable than Shakman entering negotiations with the studio, there have still been plenty of rumors in recent weeks about each member of the team. Some of these rumors could very well turn out to be accurate and potentially even be announced at D23 2022.

Starting with Reed Richards, the obvious leader in the casting rumors is John Krasinski after the actor played Reed in Doctor Strange 2. Since then, however, there has been no official confirmation on whether Krasinski will play the Earth-616 version of the character. In recent weeks, though, a few other names have resurfaced after being in the rumor mill for the MCU’s Reed Richards. The favorite, according to several insiders, although without official confirmation, is apparently Penn Badgley, known for his roles in Gossip Girl, Easy Aand You. According to anonymous insider GreatPhase, Badgley is among Marvel’s top picks for Reed Richards, alongside other actors like Jamie Dornan. With Shakman’s film direction all but confirmed, an official announcement for the MCU’s Reed Richards is likely, and certainly highly anticipated, for D23 Expo 2022.

In terms of Reed Richards’ other half, Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt takes her place alongside his wife as the leading candidate for most MCU fan casts. However, Blunt is unlikely to play Sue Storm in the MCU if the rumors surrounding Badgley and other candidates are true, with Marvel opting for slightly younger actors. Recently, a list of actresses was apparently leaked for the MCU’s Sue Storm. Like Badgley’s rumors, GreatPhase has leaked names including Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Phillipa Soo, Jodie Comer, Saoirse Ronan and Vanessa Kirby. Whether one of these names will be confirmed for Sue Storm remains to be seen, however, the case remains that D23 Expo 2022 would be the perfect place for Marvel Studios to do so, should Shakman be announced as director.

As for the other two Fantastic Four members Ben Grimm/The Thing and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (previously played by Chris Evans), the fan casts have remained just that, with no real rumors or leaks being revealed for the two. Some outstanding names for The Thing include Jason Segel and Seth Rogen, both of whom are of Jewish descent like Ben Grimm in the comics. For Johnny, names like Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Zac Efron and Rudy Pankow are commonly mentioned. Again, with Shakman’s official confirmation as the highly likely director for D23 Expo 2022, it would make sense for Feige to finally reveal the cast of the titular roster teams of names or completely new actors for the MCU. the fantastic four, finally stopping the rumor once and for all.