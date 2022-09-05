Without law, citizens cannot be forced to hand over cell phones before voting, says Marco Aurélio

Former minister of the STF and former president of the TSE said that he will follow the new determination of the Electoral Justice, but defended that it is not constitutional, since the regulation of elections must be based on legislation approved in the National Congress.

Marco Aurélio is Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court and former President of the Superior Electoral Court



The former minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF) and former president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Marco Aurelius Mello gave a live interview to Jornal da Manhã, from Jovem Pan News, this Monday, 5th, to comment on recent decisions of the electoral justice, such as the veto to vote for citizens who do not hand over their cell phones and other electronic equipment they are carrying polling station before heading to the voting booth. He stressed that it will follow the determination, although he disagrees with such standardization. According to him, the TSE cannot force the citizen to follow such a rule without a law passed by the National Congress and sanctioned by the President of the Republic who determines the matter. “We have a basic principle in a democratic state of law, which is the principle of legality, no one is obliged to do or not do something, except by virtue of the law. While the citizen can practice acts that are not prohibited by law, the public administrator can only act according to the rules. The Superior Electoral Court has the authority, by the electoral code, to regulate, download instructions present in the law, but it cannot simply regulate on certain facts. It is up to the National Congress to edit laws with the sanction or veto of the President of the Republic”, said the former minister.

The minister also commented on the prohibition of carrying a weapon in the election and reinforced that he will follow the TSE’s determinations: “If the citizen has the possession of a weapon, he, of course, cannot be prohibited from carrying this weapon. I am not referring to the simple registration of the weapon, but to the carrying. The cell phone problem: what is the purpose of preventing someone from going to the electronic voting machine with the cell phone? Prevent you from taking a photograph of the vote to give an account to a certain candidate? Was that the goal? But we have no way of achieving this ban. I will show up with my cell phone, because with it I have my documents, and I will deposit them, because I will be showing up as a simple citizen, wherever it is indicated to deposit the cell phone. But there is no device approved by the National Congress that prevents people from carrying their cell phones in their pockets when they go to exercise this inherent right of citizenship, which is to choose their respective representatives. The TSE’s role of regulating existing law cannot be confused with the possibility of innovating in the normative scenario”, commented Marco Aurélio.

Asked about the troubled relationship between the TSE and the Armed Forces and about the issue of electronic voting machines, placed under suspicion, but without presenting evidence, by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the former president of the TSE defended that the military forces do not must participate in the electoral process, as it is intrinsically something for civilians. “What starts, in my view, in the wrong way, is difficult to fix. I repeat what I said, there was a faulty act of a presidency of the Superior Electoral Court when he invited the Armed Forces to participate in commissions, the commission on the transparency of elections. And then we had the presentation of suggestions. When it seems that the chip has dropped and they simply rejected these suggestions. Elections concern the civilian area. The Armed Forces, I have the greatest admiration for them, I attended the Escola Superior de Guerra, in 1983. The Armed Forces have a fundamental role, but they should not be in the civilian area, but in the barracks, obviously, as a guarantee of society ”, he stated.

Marco Aurélio also spoke about the need for the three powers to coexist harmoniously, without invading the prerogatives and functions of each other. And, for him, the way to do this must occur through self-surveillance. “On the bench, I got tired of pointing out that we couldn’t advance too much, invade a space reserved for another power. When this happens, it’s very bad, because we know that the example must come from above. It is as if the Supreme threw a boomerang, capable of returning to its own forehead. When there is an invasion of another area, evidently, we lose the parameters for the performance of the powers. That the greatest guard of the Constitution [o STF] realize that you are also subjected to it (…) each one must police themselves and realize the scope of the chair, realize that they need to set an example to be followed by the citizen in general. This is very important. I don’t think we can enhance form at the expense of reality. Our Supreme was created in the image of the American Supreme Court. And, there, the Supreme Court must, above all, make the legal order prevail, and it must itself observe the legal order. Now, if we take a balance, consider the great whole, we will see that there are positive aspects in the work of the Supreme Court. When an extravasation occurs, it is to be expected that each of the members perceives it and steps back, does not step on the accelerator so hard, because the fact that the STF does not have a body above it capable of reconsidering the decisions it makes cannot lead to extravasation. , to the abandonment of the normative and, mainly, constitutional framework”, he concluded.