Zendaya channels ’90s chic in the coolest blazer and jeans combo

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or strolling through New York, Zendaya never fails to live up to her status as a fashion icon.

Pictured on Saturday, the Euphoria star was joined by her good friend and stylist Law Roach as they enjoyed a shopping spree in SoHo, Manhattan.

WATCH: Zendaya says confidence is the best beauty secret

Giving off ’90s It Girl vibes in her off-duty outfit, Zendaya paired a black blazer with an oversized striped shirt and mom jeans – so chic.

Proving that it’s all in the details, she added a pair of black leather ankle boots and sunglasses. As for hair and makeup, Zendaya rocked a sleek ponytail and glowing, fresh skin.

Zendaya gave a ’90s vibe in a blazer, oversized shirt and mom jeans.

A-lister’s shopping spree comes just days after she celebrated her 26th birthday – who knows, maybe she was shopping for a birthday present!

Marking the occasion last Thursday, Zendaya kept her birthday low-key with dinner at Italian restaurant MAMO, where she was joined by boyfriend Tom Holland, mother Claire Stoermer and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer.

A-lister’s shopping spree comes just days after she celebrated her 26th birthday

Impeccably dressed for her birthday dinner, the brunette beauty wore a black long-sleeved top with mid-rise blue jeans and suede high heels.

Giving us some serious hair envy, Zendaya’s hair dryer matched her dewy makeup perfectly. From the golden eyeshadow to the rosy blush and soft pink lip, the actress couldn’t be more radiant. As for the Hollywood boyfriend, Tom wore a blue plaid shirt, jeans and Adidas sneakers.

Later, thanking her 151 million Instagram followers for all her birthday wishes, Zendaya wrote:

“I can spend the day answering the most beautiful messages (sorry for the delay) thank you for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. Here’s 26!”

Zendaya took to Instagram to thank her fans for all her birthday wishes.

Provoking a huge reaction from fans, several of Zenday’s celebrity friends were also quick to comment on her post.

“Happy birthday!!!! Kisses from all of us! X,” wrote Victoria Beckham.

“Happy happy birthday beautiful!!!!!! Xoxoxoxo,” added Kerry Washington. Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell wrote, “Happy birthday @zendaya” followed by several emojis.

