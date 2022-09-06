10 Action Movies That Feature A Cast » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

As Bullet train showed, putting together a group of talented actors can be a fun outing. For the most part, these ensemble films are based on musicals and plays, however, ensemble action films have given audiences some of the best viewing experiences to date.

The fast-paced shooting style of action movies can give casts the opportunity for more improvisation, increasing the film’s chemistry. In Fast and furiouss franchise for tropical Thunder: there is something for every taste.

10 Eleven Oceans

Launched in 2001, oceans andlevel was directed by Steven Soderbergh with lead actors George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Clooney plays Danny Ocean, a sophisticated and smooth con man who has ten accomplices. The group plans to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously.

In what ushered in the new era of ensemble films, eleven oceans spawned several sequels. The brilliance of Clooney, Damon, Pitt and the rest of the team was shown from start to finish as the pranks of eleven oceans made it much more personal. The film’s final heist, which included a Las Vegas blackout, was based on real-life events, making the film’s climax one of the best moments.

9 Fast and Furious (Franchise)

Truly a testament to how the public craves action, the Fast and furious remains a huge summer box office hit. With as many great quotes as expensive cars, Vin Diesel, along with the rest of the growing cast, have become household names because of this saga’s massive popularity. The cinematic saga spans nine fast-paced films, with the final chapter x fastscheduled for release in spring 2023.

What once started out as a modest-budget racing series quickly turned into an explosive, space-orbiting, nitro-powered ride. A major theme of the saga is “family”, and that’s what most of the cast have become after working together for a decade, in some cases nearly two decades. The core group established chemistry, however any newcomers quickly adopted the “Fast” philosophy and became charming in their own way, making unfamiliar faces look familiar by the end of the film.

8 Red

Released in 2010, the action-comedy ensemble was loosely based on the Homage Comics (of the same name). Veteran actors Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich and several other Hollywood greats are former black-ops operatives, and when their leader Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) finds himself in trouble, the group must band together one last time. .

It’s easy to see why Red received positive reviews, the amount of nominations and wins from this cast would surpass any cast film. The chemistry works so well between each member that audiences sometimes forget it’s an action movie, however, the explosives, gunfights and car chases are just as evident as in any other assassin movie. The chance to see these veterans in another action role was so well received that a follow-up, red 2 was released in 2013.

7 The Expendables

The throwback action franchise The Expendables was released in 2010 and features a cast full of veteran heavyweight action stars. “Barney Ross” (Stallone) leads the team dubbed the “Expendables” on a mission that involves the elimination of a Latino dictator and a renegade CIA agent. The film is also headlined by Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren and several other action stars and professional combatants, each of them playing mercenaries who have a special ability.

When first released, this movie had a huge train of hype behind it. Not only did it bring the beloved action stars of the ’80s back to the big screen, it also added a number of famous athletes. The combination of machismo, weapons and martial arts makes it a must-see for any action fan. However, unlike eleven oceans and Red, the chemistry between the characters was not predominant. For the most part, these action stars were used to playing the lead role and delivering short, sweet jokes. There’s no room for that with such a large cast that includes non-actors like mixed martial artist Randy Couture.

6 The Magnificent Seven

Considered one of the great westerns of the 60s, The Magnificent Seven is an iconic film that features Hollywood legends Charles Bronson, Steve McQueen and Yul Brynner. Seven gunmen are hired by Mexican villagers as their town has been occupied by oppressive bandits.

Although the film initially received mixed reviews, it has since become an Oscar-winning classic. Remakes are tough, and this movie proved to be one of the best remakes ever made. The film was inspired by Seven Samurai, however, he adopted a Western style for the film, as well as bringing in the leading Western actors of the time. Equal to The expendable, the lead actors in this movie wouldn’t cut it into your typical dramatic play, however, add in some bold dialogue, whiskey, gunfights, and your iconic score and The Magnificent Seven proves to be one for the ages.

5 Tropical Thunder

Starring Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr. and other Hollywood stars (including Tom Cruise’s Grossman, who had little patience), tropical Thunder was released in 2008. The outrageous action-comedy has several layers of “story” to unpack. At its core, a group of actors filming a high-budget war movie are forced to become the soldiers they’re portraying, with hilarious results.

tropical ThunderI did a lot of things right, and perhaps the best was allowing each actor to “develop” their characters. This is seen throughout the film with several iconic scenes that have ingrained characters like Tom Cruise’s Les Grossman and Downey Jr’s Kirk Lazarus in the audience’s mind for nearly 15 years. The meta satirical film is not for everyone, the brash, crude humor may be too much for some viewers, but overall tropical Thunder does what it’s about tremendously, the cast does an excellent job working together.

4 Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Winner of four Oscars, the first film from Lord of the Rings It is considered one of the greatest ensemble films of all time. Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom head the cast of this film based on the great works of JRR Tolkien. The journey begins for Frodo of Wood when his group of eight companions set out to destroy the mighty One Ring and save Middle-earth from an evil entity known as Sauron.

The franchise is considered one of the best in terms of quality, star power and acting. Initially, Peter Jackson was hesitant to start the project because he felt the CGI was not up to the vision. The director had been working on the trilogy for 4 years, however, with such a vast world of mythical creatures, it had to be done well. Once Jackson felt the time was right, the director made a film that CGI holds up to this day.

3 warm up

Directed by Michael Mann, Warm it was the long-awaited crime movie that brought Al Pacino and Robert De Niro together for the first time in decades. A group of highly organized thieves plan their latest score, however, after errors that leave clues to the LAPD, Lt. Vincent Hanna and his team begin to close in on the group.

Accompanying De Niro and Pacino in Warm, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight and Tom Sizemore gave exceptional performances. Indeed, for action sequences, the team brought in a former British special forces soldier to advise. The team put such extensive training into the film that they spent three months using weapons, even using live rounds during training. This culminated in one of the biggest shooting scenes in cinema.

2 Saving Private Ryan

winning five Oscars, Saving Private Ryan it was directed by the great Steven Spielberg and easily has a case for best ensemble film. The film follows Captain Miller, one of Tom Hanks’ best Spielberg characters, and a group of American soldiers who go behind enemy lines during the Normandy landings to retrieve a trapped paratrooper.

With an all-star cast of Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel and Paul Giamatti, Saving Private Ryan added emotion to a military film that had not been experienced by the average viewer. By showing the bloody reality of war, Spielberg showed just how horrible it really is. The performances of all the cast members solidified Saving Private Ryan as one of the top 30 movies of all time, according to IMDb.

1 Mission Impossible (Franchise)

In one of Tom Cruise’s most famous roles, Ethan Hunt is an American agent who routinely finds himself under false suspicions for crimes. Fortunately, with his core group, which includes Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg), Hunt has managed to save the world multiple times.

O Mission Impossible franchise does a lot of things right, and that includes its cast. With recurring members that include Alec Baldwin, Michelle Monaghan, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson, Mission Impossible has the star power to rival any movie. Cruise’s passion for the franchise was repeatedly demonstrated as he struggled with multiple shooting conflicts, delayed release, and ultimately continued production on the film after the initial COVID-19 lockdown, being one of the first production sets to implement health protocols. and security.