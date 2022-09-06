10 Best Action Movies Starring the Cast of the Fast Saga (apart from Fast & Furious)

The next x fast will add stars like Rita Moreno and Brie Larson to the growing list of the quick saga. From Vin Diesel to Michelle Rodriguez to Dwayne Johnson to Jason Statham, the cast of Fast and furious contains some of the world’s most beloved action movie stars.

O Fast and furious movies aren’t the only high-octane action thrillers these actors have starred in. Diesel singlehandedly spearheaded two other major action movie franchises, The Rock is a franchise unto itself, and John Cena went toe-to-toe with an Autobot.

10 Pitch Black (2000) – Starring Vin Diesel

Before he was Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel was Richard B. Riddick, a notorious mercenary stranded on a desert planet while being transported to a space prison in black as pitch. As if being abandoned wasn’t bad enough, Riddick and the other survivors of the crash landing are promptly attacked by the predatory creatures that inhabit the planet.

The perfect intersection of action, science fiction and horror, black as pitch has gained a cult following in the years since it was dismissed by contemporary critics.

9 Bumblebee (2018) – Starring John Cena

Just when critics didn’t think they could love a transformers movie, Bee came along. A throwback to Amblin’s ’80s classics, Bee it is a ETcoming of age story in which a social outcast – played brilliantly by Hailee Steinfeld – develops a heartfelt friendship with an alien who lands on Earth.

A few years before playing Dom and Mia Toretto’s estranged brother, John Cena threw one of the government guns at Bumblebee’s tail.

8 The Transporter (2002) – Starring Jason Statham

Jason Statham was one of the biggest action movie stars in the world long before he took on the role of Deckard Shaw in Fast and furious franchise. He’s fought everyone from Jet Li to a 75-foot prehistoric shark on the big screen. His first starring role in a franchise was special operations soldier-turned-outlaw driver Frank Martin in The carrier Series.

The film is short on plot and character development, but its high-octane action sets make up for it. The carrier and its sequels are pure popcorn entertainment.

7 San Andreas (2015) – Starring Dwayne Johnson

In the years since he took on the role of Luke Hobbs in the quick saga, Dwayne Johnson has become a franchise for himself. There aren’t many stars who can draw huge crowds to their movies based on his involvement alone, but The Rock is one of them. In 2015, he starred in a dazzling throwback to classic disaster movies.

San Andreas stars Johnson as a helicopter rescue pilot who desperately tries to save his ex-wife and daughter when a devastating earthquake hits the West Coast. The visual effects are mind-blowing and the story is surprisingly emotional.

6 Wonder Woman (2017) – Starring Gal Gadot

After being tragically killed in Fast and furious franchise, Gal Gadot was given a lead role as Diana Prince in the DC Extended Universe. A year after critics lauded her debut as one of the few standouts on Batman v SupermanGadot headlined his own film to much more critical acclaim.

By favoring sincerity over cynicism, Patty Jenkins has revitalized the superhero genre and proved that female-led comic book movies can be big hits with those of 2017. Wonder Woman.

5 Machete (2010) – Starring Michelle Rodriguez

Starring Danny Trejo as the titular federale bounty hunter, machete is a full-length expansion of a fake trailer for the double film grindhouse. Michelle Rodriguez, best known for Fast and furious fans like Letty, co-stars as her revolutionary sidekick alongside actors like Robert De Niro, Jessica Alba and Cheech Marin.

From the mind of the one-man film crew, Robert Rodriguez, machete it’s a direct homage to the exploration B-movies. Violence is horrible, but it’s a lot of fun.

Training Day 4 (2001) – Starring Eva Mendes

A few years before she was cast 2 Fast and 2 FuriousEva Mendes got her breakout role in the gritty crime thriller Training Day. Oscar-winner Denzel Washington stars as the rogue veteran detective tasked with taking out Ethan Hawke’s naive rookie on his first day. Mendes plays a crucial role as Washington’s character’s lover.

Director Antoine Fuqua keeps the tension simmering throughout the runtime, while David Ayer’s script focuses on the characters and their dynamics amidst the violent action of cops and robbers.

3 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – Starring Vin Diesel

Who knew a talking tree could become such a beloved character? Vin Diesel created a globally adored icon with just three words in Guardians of the Galaxy. With nothing more than the phrase “I am Groot” – and, in his heartbreaking final moments, the phrase “We are Groot” – Diesel won the hearts of audiences across the world.

James Gunn and Nicole Perlman’s airtight script strikes the perfect balance between lighthearted banter, emotionally engaging character work and action-packed comic book spectacle.

2 Escape from New York (1981) – Starring Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell has one of the longest and most prolific careers of anyone in the world. Fast and furious cast. He started out as a teen actor working for Disney before John Carpenter made him a badass action hero in the 1980s with the role of eye-patch anti-hero Snake Plissken in Escape from New York.

This cult classic dystopian thriller is set in a future where Manhattan Island has been converted into a giant maximum security prison. When the president’s plane crashes over New York, Plissken is given just 24 hours to save him in exchange for a pardon.

1 Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – Starring Charlize Theron

Before playing a villainous cyber-terrorist in the quick sagaCharlize Theron stole the spotlight in George Miller’s film Mad Max: Fury Road of Max himself with his fierce turn as Furiosa. fury road is basically a long car chase with even more vehicular carnage than a Fast and furious movie.

The breathtaking action sequences in fury road were achieved with minimal CGI and maximum practical stunt work. Miller told the story entirely through visuals; fury road could be watched anywhere in the world without subtitles and still be understood.