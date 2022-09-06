10 Best Shows Like Mike from Hulu » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The new Hulu series Mike explores the life of one of the most compelling and controversial sports figures of all time with Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson. While Tyson is a unique character, to say the least, the series shares similarities with other shows in many ways.

Mike delves deeply into the biopic’s central figure with his childhood, various tragedies, and the people who shaped him for better or worse. It’s also about his undeniable talent in the ring, making him the greatest in his sport. And then there are the many scandals throughout his career. If fans like these aspects of Mikethere are some other interesting shows worth checking out.

10 Joe vs. Carol (2022)

Mike it’s certainly filled with some dark moments throughout Tyson’s life, but he’s also such an eccentric character that there’s sometimes an elevated tone in the show. It would be difficult to deal with some aspects of Tyson’s life without embracing the absurdity of it all.

Another story that is stranger than fiction is the real story behind Joe vs Carole. While the Netflix documentary Tiger King was a more successful storytelling story, this dramatized show has a lot of fun with the wacky saga.

9 The Quit (2022)

the biggest obstacle Mike viewed as a series was to find someone who could play a character as unique and distinctive as Mike Tyson. The series was decisive in the performance of Trevante Rhodes, who luckily is impressive in the way he captures the man.

the abandonment is another perfectly pitched true story series with Amanda Seyfried delivering a stunning performance as Elizabeth Holmes, a young businesswoman whose unbelievable accomplishments turned out to be an elaborate lie.

8 Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019)

The first parts of Mike it sounds like a poverty-to-riches story, as this young man came from a poor upbringing in New York City. It was through boxing that he found an opportunity to escape this world and he stuck to it through his own determination.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga tells a somewhat similar story of a similar setting, but focuses on the world of music. The story revolves around the creation and formation of the groundbreaking rap group Wu-Tang Clan with 12 young black men coming together to make history.

7 We Crashed (2022)

Another universal theme presented in Mike it is the idea of ​​pride that comes before the fall. With so much success unchecked in the boxing world, Tyson becomes arrogant over time, failing to realize that he certainly cannot last.

WeCrashed is another modern story of arrogance paving the way for a spectacular fall. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as a couple who create one of the most successful startups with WeWork just out of greed and narcissism to bring it all down.

6 Genius: Aretha (2021)

As dark as Tyson’s personality is and as reprehensible as some find him, there’s something undeniably fascinating about watching someone who has such incredible talent in his field. And Tyson is certainly one of the most impressive athletes of all time.

the series Genius takes this concept and explores various figures who have left their mark on history with their incredible feats. The series around Aretha Franklin and her musical genius is especially captivating.

5 Pistol (2022)

It’s pretty much guaranteed that in a story like this about a young talent skyrocketing to fame, there will be some shocking things along the way. In fact, Mike looks at Tyson’s life of excess, his destructive behavior, and his shocking scandals as he found fame.

Gun tells an equally wild and turbulent fame story in its exploration of the influential punk band The Sex Pistols. While the show doesn’t shy away from the sex, drugs and rock n’ roll the group was known for, it also touches on the horrific events that their success led to. The program may inspire other series about music bands that deserve to be explored.

4 Halston (2021)

It’s always hard to watch shows like Mike with the roller coaster rides of such a person’s life. While it’s exciting to see how he rises to fame from his humble beginnings and excels in his field, it makes his downfall all the more painful when it inevitably happens.

the miniseries Halston stars Ewan McGregor as the titular stylist who built an industry-changing fashion empire. But his own personality, extravagant lifestyle and addictions threatened everything.

3 Pam and Tommy (2022)

Taking a look at people like Tyson, who are such modern figures in pop culture, can be difficult. But it’s also interesting to look at their story outside of how the media portrayed it at the time and notice some aspects that people might not have considered.

This is the approach with Pam & Tommy, the limited series that looks at the story of the infamous sex tape between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. like Mike, Pam & Tommy it has several inaccuracies in its history, but it’s a fascinating subject to revisit.

2 The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Anya Taylor Joy has become a star in the Netflix project The Queen’s Gambit. She plays a young orphan who discovers her chess skill as she battles her own demons and finds her way in the world.

While a show about a young girl playing chess might seem like it has nothing to do with a show about Mike Tyson, they share surprising similarities. Both find success early on, are taught by mentors who support them, lose parenting early on, and both get in the way of their own success.

1 Victory time (2022-)

Mike is a very stylized show that uses wild energy to tell the story of a wild man. The camera is constantly moving, there are funny editing choices, and the show constantly breaks the fourth wall in interesting ways.

the HBO series victory time takes a similar stylistic approach to another wild sports story. It’s the story of how the Los Angeles Lakers were transformed into one of the greatest sports teams of all time, with a lot of chaos behind the scenes.