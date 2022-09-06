10 Most Amazing Appearances In MCU Phase Four » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about interconnectivity. Each movie and streaming series tells a story of its own, but it also sets up future sequels and spin-offs with tantalizing appearances. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought Daredevil into the main MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced the existence of the Fantastic Four with John Krasinski’s turn as Reed Richards.

From Charlize Theron as Clea to Brett Goldstein as Hercules and Harry Styles as Thanos’ brother, Phase Four of the MCU is full of surprising superhero appearances.

10 Charlize Theron as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The shocking suspenseful ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Strange falling to his knees and opening a third eye in his forehead. The mid-credits scene reveals that he has embraced this third eye as a facial feature when Dormammu’s niece Clea arrives to invite him to the Dark Dimension to prevent an incursion.

Clea is played by A-lister Charlize Theron. In the comics, Clea became Strange’s disciple and eventually his wife, so Theron is primed for a long-running arc in the MCU.

9 Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Spider-Man: No Homecoming

In the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film’s multiversal shenanigans claimed another victim. While Doc Ock, Electro, the Green Goblin, the Sandman, and the Lizard were fighting three Spider-Men in New York, Tom Hardy’s Venom spent the entire movie in a bar, updating the events of the MCU.

Once Hardy’s Eddie Brock is brought into the MCU, he is taken out of it when Doctor Strange’s spell repairs the multiverse and he returns to the Sony universe.

8 Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

At the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wong appears through a portal and invites Shang-Chi and his best friend Katy to join him at the Sanctum. In the mid-credits scene, Wong reviews the Ten Rings with Shang-Chi, Katy, and some FaceTime Avengers.

Brie Larson appears as Carol Danvers, making a reunion with Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton, and Mark Ruffalo appears as Bruce Banner (but not in his “Smart Hulk” form).

7 Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye

The penultimate episode of Archer hawk has finally revealed the crime lord behind the Tracksuit Mafia: Kingpin himself Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role from Netflix Reckless Series. Fisk ended up fighting Kate Bishop in a toy store at the end of the season, proving her worth as an Avenger.

Along with Daredevil’s own appearance in No Way HomeFisk’s role in Archer hawk made the canceled Netflix show official parts of the MCU canon.

6 Harry Styles as Eros in Eternals

The half-credits scene of eternal introduced Harry Styles as Eros. In addition to the surprise of seeing One Direction superstar Harry Styles in a Marvel movie, his herald Pip the troll reveals that he is, in fact, Thanos’ biological brother.

There’s not much family resemblance, but Eros’ relationship with the Mad Titan causes an immense amount of cosmic power to be unleashed the next time he appears in the MCU.

5 Jonathan Majors As The One Who Remains On Loki

After discovering that the TVA is a big, elaborate lie in the fourth episode of Loki‘and defeating Alioth in the penultimate episode, the trickster god and his female counterpart Sylvie arrived at the Citadel in the End Times at the end. There, they were promised that they would find the spacetime lord pulling the strings on the TVA.

That overlord turned out to be “He Who Remains”, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, who had already been cast to play the main version of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

4 Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision

Inside WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff created a sitcom fantasy to deal with her grief. She brought back the love of her life, Vision, and produced two children, Billy and Tommy. Vision wasn’t the only loved one Wanda lost; she also lost her brother, Pietro, and brought him back too.

But when Pietro made an appearance, he wasn’t played by MCU’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson; he was played by Evan Peters of 20th Century Fox X-Men Series. An incredulous Darcy Lewis says, “She reworked Pietro!?” This Pietro turned out to be Westview resident Ralph Bohner, posing as Pietro.

3 Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home

After the Daily Bugle revealed his secret identity to the public, Peter Parker found himself in a point of legal annoyance at the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So he hired a really good lawyer: Matt Murdock.

Along with the Kingpin’s role in Archer hawkMatt’s participation in No Way Home brought Netflix Reckless series in the MCU canon. He didn’t just get Peter out of trouble; he saved him from a flying brick.

2 John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When Stephen Strange arrives in the Earth-838 universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he is promptly arrested for meddling in the space-time continuum and brought before the Illuminati. The formation of the Illuminati was an all-you-can-eat buffet of superhero cameos.

Appearances such as Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter have already been revealed in the trailers, but the casting of John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic was saved for the movie itself.

1 Brett Goldstein as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder

The intermediate act of Thor: Love and Thunder introduced fans to the Omnipotent City, where all the gods live. Thor went there to ask for help, but ended up mortally wounding Zeus and stealing his chariot. In the mid-credits scene, Zeus tasks his son Hercules with taking revenge on the God of Thunder.

Hercules was played by none other than Roy Kent himself, Brett Goldstein. Hercules could be the villain in Thor’s next adventure, or he could have his own solo movie.