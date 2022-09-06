11 Best Sheer Printed Socks 2022: From Gucci to M&S, Fendi, Wolford and MORE

ads

Does anyone else have a love/hate relationship with socks? As the weather starts to cool, they keep us warm (sort of) and hide a plethora of sins (who needs a fake tan?). They weren’t always chic, but now a patterned pair is one of the easiest ways to make a statement with a very ordinary outfit.

Case in point? The coveted tights emblazoned with the Chanel, Gucci and Fendi logo that took social media by storm. One of the most affordable ways to wear your favorite designer label, these are now ironically notoriously hard to come by, but Main Street has plenty of pairs to elevate your look.

How to wear patterned socks?

Look to Katie Holmes for inspiration. The actress paired her stained tights with a little black dress. Adele rocked her polka-dot tights with a plain black bodysuit during her Vogue cover photo shoot, and Sienna Miller wore hers Gucci tights with a crystal-decorated minidress and black puffy mini-sleeve.

Katie Holmes wears polka-dot tights in New York

The moral of the story – go pure or go home. Let your tights be the center of attention and keep the rest of your outfit pretty simple. A pair of sheer socks can also look amazing under pants with a stylish stiletto shoe. Choose a pair of fishnet stockings sprinkled with diamond jewelry to liven up your look.

Sienna Miller at the SS20 Gucci show in Milan

From polka dots to fishnets and diamonds to embellished with logos, here are 11 of the most stylish pairs to wear from brands like ASOS, Wolford, Calzedonia and FALKE…

Best printed tights to buy now

Faux-stitch tights, £21/$35, Net-a-Porter

Looking for the perfect pair of polka dots? These FALKE socks are completely seamless and have a double stretch texture to ensure a second-skin fit.

Socks sewn into the back, £40/$54, Wolford

Sexy and timeless, the back-stitched tights add an extra subtle detail to your little black dress.

Gucci Intarsia Pants, £250/$380, Farfetch

If you want the real deal, you can find Gucci printed tights at Farfetch.

Infinity Socks, £12/$15, Urban Outfitters

Or Urban Outfitters’ Gucci lookalikes are just £12.

Sheer polka dot tights, £15.99/$18, Calzedonia

Calzedonia’s seamless polka dot tights come in a variety of colors and promise to be super durable.

Body shape fishnets, £8/$13.99, Marks & Spencer

These M&S fishnet stockings feature body shaping technology with light control for a streamlined silhouette.

J’adore slogan tights, £8/$12, ASOS

Channel your inner French girl and say it with your legs in these J’adore slogan pants from ASOS.

W-pattern tights, £19.50/$33.50, Wolford

With its opaque sheer knit and matte finish, we’re obsessed with this Wolford W-pattern tights.

Fishnets with glitter, £15.99/$18, Calzedonia

The holiday season will be here before we know it and a pair of sparkly socks is our favorite way to add subtle sparkle.

40 denier Hunkemoller pantyhose with suspenders, £15/$26, ASOS

This pair of faux suspenders worn with heels is an easy way to stand out.

Marine Serre moon print stretch fabric tights £200 / $210 Selfridges

Socks don’t get much cooler than this pair adorned with the new season logo from French fashion house Marine Serre.

