3 Bluetooth headphones that are reasonably priced and cheaper than AirPods – Tecnoblog

Apple may reveal new AirPods at an event this Wednesday (7), and we already have one certainty even before the official announcement: they will be very expensive in Brazil. Fortunately, competent alternatives exist for a fraction of Apple’s asking price. We have separated three models for much more affordable values ​​that are on offer today.

AirDots 3 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Manufactured by Xiaomi, this wireless headphone model is currently one of the best value for money options on the market. With a design without temples, the headphones are much more compact, discreet and fit better in the ears than the product sold by Apple.

AirDots 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm 3040 chip for a faster, more stable Bluetooth 5.2 connection with no sync delays, lower battery consumption and better sound quality. There are also native integrations with the brand’s smartphones, allowing for faster pairing.

Autonomy surprised in the AirDots 3 review published by technoblog: “In my tests, connected to an iPhone 12, playing via Spotify with the volume at 50%, the headphones played for 8h45min, an excellent result. To help with autonomy, AirDots 3 has sensors that automatically pause the music as soon as you remove the earbuds.”

Galaxy Buds Live (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

The alternative Bluetooth headset from the South Korean brand Samsung draws attention for its shape, which is very reminiscent of a bean, even more so when we analyze the product in bronze color. This design allows you to better follow the curves of the ear, ensuring greater comfort and fixation according to the manufacturer. The polished finish also adds a more premium look, highlighting the accessory on the body.

The Galaxy Buds Live’s sound quality is guaranteed by AKG’s 12 mm speakers, which deliver good amplitude and intense bass during playback, which are even more immersive with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology, responsible for eliminate almost 97% of external sounds.

In the integrations part, we have the Bixby virtual assistant that can be activated by voice to execute commands on your smartphone. You can also create a shortcut to autoplay Spotify with just one tap on the headphones.

The product’s autonomy reaches up to 6 hours of continuous playback, but can be extended to 21 hours using recharges through the included charger case.

JBL Wave 300TWS (Image: Publicity/JBL)

Unlike the others on the list, the JBL Wireless Bluetooth Headset follows the same look as Apple’s AirPods, having a stem on its body. All device control is done by touch, allowing quick media control, answering calls or activating the smartphone’s virtual assistant.

Its 12 mm drivers feature Deep Bass Sound technology, increasing the sound depth of the songs you play. You can also easily switch between mono and stereo audio on both sides if you wish.

Equipped with a Bluetooth 5.2 chip, the headphones connection with other devices is very stable, fast and without loss of quality, thus ensuring a better user experience.

The autonomy of the product is 6 hours of continuous use or 26 hours total by combining the charges of the headphones with the charging case. There’s even a quick recharge that delivers another 1 hour of playback in just 10 minutes.

Thanks to the IPX2 certification, the product can withstand contact with splashes of water and sweat, increasing protection against everyday weather and expanding the places of use.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.