5 actresses who could play Aloy

The cast of Netflix’s Horizon series, just announced by PlayStation Productions, has yet to be revealed, but it’s already possible to sketch actors for Aloy with options available in the industry. And there is no shortage of alternatives — the Hollywood and television scene is full of great stars capable of bringing the warrior to life with perfection.

Some names mentioned in our list you may know and have already glimpsed what they would look like if they were fighting destructive machines. However, other actresses show a clear potential to bring the protagonist’s characteristics to the screen and would not be surprised if they were cast.

5 stars that would go down well as Aloy in Netflix’s Horizon

Rose Leslie

In “Game of Thrones”, Rose Leslie plays Ygritte, who ends up becoming the lover of one of the protagonists of the series, Jon Snow. In the plot, the actress lives a character not only conceptually similar to Aloy, but also physically – including robes, red hair, freckles, light eyes, warrior spirit and prowess with a bow and arrow.

Hannah Hoekstra

The body model Aloy is based on, Hannah Hoekstra could be the ideal choice for this role. Despite being 35 years old, the Dutch star knows the protagonist of Horizon in all her assignments. She would definitely bring back fond memories especially for fans most delighted with the warrior’s determination, courage and nobility.

Sadie Sink

One of the most promising child actresses in the television industry today, Sadie Sink became world-renowned for playing Max in Stranger Things. Even at her young age, the star acts like a grown-up and has the ability to give life, who knows, to a young Nora in Netflix’s Horizon.

Emma Stone

Awarded the Oscar for Best Actress for “La La Land”, Emma Stone would be a strong addition to the series and would have the ability to lead the cast with her internationally recognized talent. Throughout her career, she has already shown herself as a versatile name in Hollywood, playing protagonists in the most diverse categories.

Evan Rachel Wood

Nominated for multiple awards for work in television and film, Evan Rachel Wood, the Dolores of “Westworld”, has all the characteristics presented by Aloy. In the acclaimed HBO series, she stood out by playing a strong sentient android with a unique personality – attributes that would be very welcome to the protagonist of Horizon.

And you, what do you think of these names? Would you add any to this list? Comment!