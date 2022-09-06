5 Movies Worth Your Time and Available on Amazon Prime Video

We love watching a good movie and I’m sure you do too! This time, we are going to list 5 movies that are available on Amazon Prime Video to help you choose the production for your next home cinema session. Most of the movies have recently been added to the platform and promise to be very good, and worth your time. And they have works of the most diverse genres, such as drama, comedy, suspense, adventure and action, to please everyone. Among the options there is also a movie for the whole family, all available at Amazon Prime Video. Ready for the marathon, so prepare the popcorn and let’s go.

The Hailey Dean Mystery: Chosen to Die

Hailey and Fincher must find the real killer of a criminal recently released on parole when Hailey’s prosecutor and friend Paulina D’Orazio is framed for the crime. Hailey knows Paulina is innocent, but she must quickly gather the evidence to prove it if she wants to exonerate her friend and avoid a trial that could ruin her career.

» Watch Hailey Dean Mystery: Chosen to Die



The Hailey Dean Mystery: Chosen to Die

Georgetown

Inspired by Franklin Foer’s New York Times Magazine article, the film will follow Albrecht Muth (Christoph Waltz), an eccentric “social climber” who seduces and marries a wealthy, older widow, Viola Drath. Together, Muth and Drath go on to host pompous events for high society and join the most privileged political circles – occasions where Muth will lie extensively about a past that will only come to light when Drath is found dead in Georgetown.

» Watch Georgetown



Georgetown

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue

The film tells the true story of the global effort to rescue a Thai football team that was trapped in Tham Luang Cave during a storm. Facing a hostile environment, a team made up of the most skilled and experienced divers in the world join Thai forces and volunteers to try to rescue the twelve boys and their trainer. With few chances and an entire world watching, the group experiences the biggest challenge of their lives.

» Watch Thirteen Lives – The Rescue

Then you appeared

Annabelle plans a trip around the world with her husband’s ashes. One day, when she arrives at a Scotsman’s inn, she begins to question if it’s not time to give love a second chance.

» Watch There You Appeared



Then you appeared

Cameron Post’s Bad Example

Caught by her boyfriend having sex with her best friend in the middle of prom, Cameron Post (Chloe Grace Moretz) is sent by her aunt to a religious center that claims to cure young people attracted to the same sex, but to submit or not to the supposed treatment, the teenager You need to find out who you really are first.

» Watch Cameron Post’s Bad Example



Cameron Post’s Bad Example

Comment with us if you liked our suggestions and tell us if any of these tips pleased you. We are always open to suggestions.