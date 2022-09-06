5 perfect Selena Gomez makeups for you to use on a daily basis

A celebrity who threw herself into the world of makeup and became a reference in this artistic universe was Selena Gomez. In fact, throughout her career, the protagonist of “Only Murders in The Building” has always rocked her looks and makeup. Who hasn’t used Selena Gomez’s style as a reference?







Shades of orange and pink are favorite bets of the actress and singer Photo: Instagram/@rarebeauty/todateen

In addition, back in 2020, the actress and singer decided to embark on makeup for good and created her own brand of products. Today, Rare Beauty has established itself in the market and is even available here in Brazil. Like its creator, the brand also seeks to convey a message of self-acceptance.

In a recent interview, Selena commented on her relationship with makeup. “I used to think I needed makeup to feel beautiful and now I can finally say that this has totally changed over the years. Today, I wear makeup for fun and to highlight what makes me unique, not for the purpose of follow all the beauty standards that are imposed on us”, he said.

In other words, it’s all about embracing our qualities and playing with creativity! Following this trend, Selena Gomez’s makeup is quite simple, but without going unnoticed. Almost always betting on warm tones in a more discreet way, several makeups by the singer can be used on a daily basis.

So, we’ve separated some Selena Gomez makeups for you to be inspired and use on a daily basis. Come check it out!

Warm eyeshadow with smoky eyeliner

Make up crafted in rose gold

Orange, only discreet

Bright and sparkling colors

That option with shades of darling pink