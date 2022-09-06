50,000 t of corn and wheat allowed to leave Ukraine

The vessels will transport a cargo of 49,250 metric tons of food products from Ukraine to Turkey and Egypt, according to the JCC.

On Sunday, three ships carrying food and grain products were allowed to leave Ukrainian ports as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said. The ships My Meray, Golden Yara and Baron were granted authorization to leave Ukraine on Monday (5).

Together, the vessels will carry a load of 49,250 metric tons of food products from Ukraine to Turkey and Egypt, according to the JCC.My Meray will depart from the port of Chornomorsk and head to Egypt with a cargo of 30 thousand tons of corn.

The Golden Yara will depart from Yuzhne and transport 13.5 thousand tons of wheat to Mersin, Turkey. The Baron will leave Odessa with 5,750 tons of maize and will also go to Turkey.

Sea port of Odessa, in the northwest of Crimea, on the shores of the Black Sea, on October 10, 1990© Sputnik / Vyacheslav BobkovAs of this Sunday (4), more than 2 million tons of food products were transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul Grain Agreement, signed on July 22 between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

The initiative, mediated by the United Nations (UN), established a humanitarian maritime corridor to ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne — were unblocked to resume exports. In addition, the JCC was created to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry personnel or unauthorized goods.

