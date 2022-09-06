7 Netflix series for you who enjoyed watching The Queen of the South

The series the queen of the south is in the fourth position of the most watched series in Brazil today, and can be considered practically a success in the catalogue, mainly due to the fact that the production has recently won a new season.

If this has become one of your favorite series in the catalog, see below for other similar productions that you will also enjoy watching. But first, in case you’ve never heard of the queen of the southsee a little about the series.

about the series the queen of the south

Young Teresa Mendonza (Alice Braga) has always had to fend for herself since her childhood, learning to live the hardest way possible and improving her life based on her experiences.

But, when her boyfriend, who is a drug dealer, ends up dying, Teresa flees to the USA for fear of being murdered too, trying to continue her life from where she left off. And that’s where she sets a new goal: forge new alliances and unseat a powerful crime boss and take her place, thus becoming the Queen of the South.

See below the 7 series for you that you liked to see the queen of the south to watch.

The Queen of Traffic

A humble girl, who has been going through difficult times in recent years, realizes that she could become the biggest trafficking legend in the world. However, the path will not be easy, and there will be a huge amount of dangers that Teresa (Kate del Castillo), the next queen of trafficking, must face to achieve her desire.

CASE

After the suicide of a ballerina, a super smart lawyer, but with serious alcohol problems and self-destructive behavior, who was going through difficult times in his life, finds a new purpose in his work when he decides to take control of the investigation of the alleged murder of ballerina that will lead to intriguing revelations.

wanted

Lola (Rebecca Gibney) and Chelsea (Geraldine Hakewill) have never met before in their lives, and they have totally different and even conflicting personalities. But, after both witness a murder, they are unfairly framed by the police, who begin a chase that will only end when both are arrested. Meanwhile, they become escape partners and get to know each other, creating a friendship.

Noone can know

Andy (Bella Heathcote) lives with his mother in a small country town. However, when Andy suffers an assassination attempt, which is thwarted by his mother, the dark secrets behind Andy’s family are revealed, putting both of them in danger that threatens other residents of the city as well.

Somewhere Between

After starting to investigate a series of murders with very strange coincidences, Laura’s daughter (Paula Patton) ends up mysteriously disappearing. With that, Laura has a single chance to unravel a series of mysteries and prevent several murders from taking place, including that of her daughter.

breaking bad

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is a high school chemistry teacher who just doesn’t think the current state of his life could end up getting worse, but it might: eventually, he discovers he has terminal cancer, and with that he decides to enter the world. trafficking and manufacturing drugs with the help of a former student of his, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

After both enter this path of no return, the lives of the two and several other people are also affected, with some of Walter and Jesse’s decisions having serious consequences.

Easy Money: The Series

The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a troubled teenager and a fugitive criminal intersect with each other, with all walking only one path: a blind and obsessive search for money, lots of money, that will make none of them live the way they want. same way again.

Did you like to read? Well, enjoy and check it out:

Netflix promotes Brazilian films and series in production; see the list