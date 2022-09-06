8 actors who sold out on their best-known role but changed their minds

Actors get tired of playing the same role, and it’s understandable. Nobody can blame them for wanting to diversify and explore other opportunities; however, hearing them say they will never return to the roles that made them famous can be disappointing. Still, some actors have no problem backtracking their statements when the time is right.

During a recent interview with VarietyOscar Isaac stated that he would reprise the role of Poe Dameron – which he first played in Star Wars The Force Awakens — if there were “a great story and a great director.” Like him, many other actors have stated that they would never return to the role that made them famous, only to retract their statements later.

8 Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac didn’t love the Star Wars sequels. After the release of the much ridiculed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Isaac claimed that he would only return to the franchise “if I need another house or something”. Isaac also expressed disappointment with the trilogy’s treatment of his character, Poe, and the lack of a romantic relationship between him and John Boyega’s Finn.

Recently, Isaac changed his tune about the prospect of returning to the Star Wars universe. During an interview with XM, Isaac said he would be open to reprise the role. Maybe it’s his newfound relationship with Disney – he’s Moon Knight after all – or maybe it’s been long enough for him to actually miss the galaxy far, far away. Whatever the reason, Poe Dameron can once again rise.

7 Daniel Craig

James Bond is an iconic character in cinema, but the actors who play him don’t always have fun. As early as 2012, Daniel Craig expressed hesitation to reprise the role. In a 2015 interview with Time Out the infamous Craig stated that he would rather “break (a) glass and slit my wrists” than play 007 all over again.

At the time of the interview, Craig was coming off an eight-month shoot to Spectrum, then your comments make some sense. The actor ended up reprising his role in 2021, withno time to die acting as a culmination of his journey as 007. no time to die gave its melancholy version of Bond an equally bittersweet goodbye, allowing the series to undergo another soft reboot over the next two years.

6 Ben Affleck

The story behind the infamous 2017 cut of Justice League is already known. Ben Affleck’s subsequent resignation from the role of Batman only complicated matters further, with the Oscar winner declaring he “wasn’t happy” and “didn’t like being there”.

Things seem to be changing as Affleck will reprise his role with multiple appearances across the DCEU. He returned to film additional scenes for Justice League by Zack Snyder and will appear in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. No word on whether he will return to the role full-time, however.

5 Michael Keaton

Speaking of Batman actors returning to the role, Michael Keaton is set to play Bruce Wayne again in 2023 The Flash. Keaton’s long-awaited return comes thirty years after his last appearance as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s film. Batman Returns, one of the best movies of 1992.

Keaton refused to appear on Batman forever, claiming that the project “wasn’t for (him)” and that he wanted to pursue “more interesting roles”. During the promotion of his 2014 Oscar nomination in bird ManKeaton said CBS News he turned down Batman III and a $15 million salary because it “sucks”.

4 Natalie Portman

Oscar winner Natalie Portman didn’t like it Thor: The Dark World. The actress was reportedly “furious” at Marvel for firing the film’s original director Patty Jenkins, especially since Portman had a hand in choosing Jenkins for the project. Portman was contractually obligated to appear in the film, but any future projects with Jane Foster seemed unlikely. In 2016, Portman even declared that The Wall Street Journal“As far as I know, I’m done.”

Six years passed before Portman returned to the MCU, thanks to the reinvention of Taika Waititi’s character. The director convinced Portman by offering him the chance to play a refreshed version of Jane. Portman claimed this new possibility was “very exciting”, expressing his excitement at the chance to wield Mjolnir.

3 André Garfield

The Incredible Spider Man movies were never very popular during their original release. During a Variety Actors on Actors Interview with Amy Adams, Garfield spoke bittersweet about the experience, saying he felt “pressed” and “heartbroken” by his time as Spider-Man, and talking about it as a closed deal.

Things have changed, and Garfield, a huge fan of the character, has agreed to return for the crossover event. Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film’s overwhelming success turned the tide regarding Garfield’s performance, with many believing he should have another go at the role. Fans already have plenty of ideas for a potential Amazing Spider-Man 3, and Garfield has expressed interest in returning to the role.

2 Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick it’s the biggest movie of 2022, at least so far. The film sees Tom Cruise’s return to the role that made him a star, serving as a mentor to a new generation of Top Gun pilots. The film had been unreleased for several years, mostly thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it had been decades before Cruise agreed to do so.

In a 1990 interview with Playboy, while Cruise was at the height of his career, he dismissed the idea of ​​a top gunsequel, claiming it would be “irresponsible”. he described top gun as “an amusement park ride”, although it disqualified claims that it was a “right-wing movie to promote the Navy”. Things have certainly changed in the more than thirty years between the interview and the release of Maverickand there might even be a Top Gun 3.

1 Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford became an authentic A-lister with the original Star Wars trilogy, but he was never a big fan of it. In a 2010 interview with Peter Travers, Ford stated that Han “as a character, he wasn’t that interesting” to him. Ford went on to say that he thought Solo should have died in the “last one”, but that George Lucas didn’t think “there was a future in the Dead Han toys”.

Still, Ford is back for 2015 Star Wars The Force Awakens and finally got his wish. Han died at the hands of his son, Kylo Ren, giving Ford the death he previously wanted. Ford returned one last time for a small part in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it’s safe to say that Ford’s days as Han Solo are over for good.