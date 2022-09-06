8 Friendships That Started on Screen and Continued in Real Life

Just like ordinary people, television and film stars they also make friends in the work environment, some don’t even leave the film sets, but others go to real life, as was the case with the eight pairs below.

1.Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston from Friends

Best friends on screen in the iconic sitcom Friends, where they played Monica and Rachel, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston became inseparable in real life, their friendship continues to this day and Aniston is even godmother to Coco Arquette, daughter of Cox with ex-husband David Arquette.

2. Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley left thousands of passionate fans giving life to vampire brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and although the two characters have a very complicated relationship in the series, in real life the relationship of the two stars is like true brothers. , in addition to being great friends to this day, the two even have business together.

3. Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Speaking of brothers, another duo that brought brothers to life on screen and took their relationship to real life was Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who after 15 seasons together seem to have thought they could no longer be apart, as they maintain a very close relationship. next, though the two had a quick falling out when The Winchesters was announced last year.

4. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker from Fast and Furious

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Some friendships are for life and don’t end even when one of the people passes away, this seems to be the case with the friendship between Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, who became true brothers after they started acting together in the Fast and the Furious franchise, being called uncles by each other’s children.

It’s been nine years since Walker’s tragic death, but his memory will never be forgotten as far as Diesel is concerned, who took his friend’s place by taking his daughter, Meadow, down the aisle at his wedding and often talks about him remembering sweet moments.

5. Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale from Glee

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale met in their early 20s, when they entered the musical series Glee, to play Tina and Arthie, who after a quick courtship became the best of friends, a friendship that went into real life making them inseparable to this day. .

6. Donald Faison and Zach Braff of Scrubs

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

More than 20 years ago Donald Faison and Zach Braff met when they joined the main cast of the medical series Scrubs, giving life to the fun best friends JD and Chris and it seems that what the sitcom brought together nothing separates, as the two are not only friends of the type who live nearby and hang out at each other’s houses, but have managed to work together again by creating a Fake Doctors podcast, Real Friends, where they review and comment on episodes of Scrubs.

7. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Breaking Bad protagonists, giving life to Jesse and Walter, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston took their friendship not only off-screen, but into their home and company, as well as great friends with the right to sponsor each other’s children, the duo are still partners in a liquor company.

8. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson from A Spy and a Half

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Although they met a few years before working together on A Spy and a Half, and even admitted that they already had the desire to act side by side, it was only after the film that Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson forged a brotherhood-like friendship. , with the right to jokes and celebrations of the achievements of each other’s professional and personal lives.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.