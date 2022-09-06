Abel Ferreira pointed the finger and made it clear what he thinks of the Palmeiras squad

Abel Ferreira

being influenced by Dorival Jr, Abel Ferreira decided to put an alternative team to face the RB Bragantinoon Saturday, and even after trailing on the scoreboard by 2×0the leader of Brazilian championship managed to hit the team and saw the reaction alviverde when arriving and equalizing before the final whistle. But, even with the heroic recovery, the Portuguese preferred to contain the moment.

“Wherever it is, whoever plays, our intention is to win. We know that there is a well-organized team on the other side that was coming from a series of negative results. And we know that teams in this situation have a lot of revolt within them, because they want to give a different image. That’s what happened”, declared the Portuguese.

Abel Ferreirainsisted that the team enter the field concentrated and that even with the advantage of 7 pointsconfirmed after the stumbling of the Flamengo in front of Cearáat the Maracanãper 1×1, the Portuguese does not intend to give up using the alternative team. The holders were spared to try to seek classification against the Drillingafter the defeat of 1×0in Curitiba.

The coach was asked about the possibility of Raphael Veiga enter to play, “Let’s wait for Tuesday. Then you’ll know if Veiga plays, if another one plays. Since the beginning of the year I said that this season was going to test our physical limits, so let’s see what happens. We have to recover our players well. I believe we have a whole team to be able, on Tuesday, to choose those who will guarantee us the best performance with the intention of going to the final”, he declared.