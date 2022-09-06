Adidas launches a special Náutico shirt, which will be used in four games in Serie B | nautical

Náutico will have a new uniform for the final rounds of Serie B. That’s because this Tuesday the shirt of the Pernambuco club was presented in partnership with Adidas referring to the Alma collection, which alludes to the tradition and legacy of football in Brazil. Before, Portuguesa and América-RJ had already presented their special uniforms referring to the collection.

It is worth noting that this is a one-off partnership between Náutico and Adidas, since the official supplier of the Alvirrubro continues to be the N6 private label. However, the team will use the Alma collection uniform in four Serie B games, starting next Friday, against Brusque, in Aflitos, for the 29th round. The other three are yet to be defined by the club.

According to Adidas publicity material, the uniform contemplates the nautical trajectory of the Alvirrubro, which was born from the union of two groups of rowers from Recife on the Capibaribe River. Sense like this, the shirt carries a highlight on the back of the collar maritime elements and the year of foundation of Náutico: 1901.

The shirt will have the traditional vertical stripes in red and white, with a round collar in red and the classic three stripes positioned on the shoulders in white and the badge embroidered on the chest. The back is all in red.

The shirt is now available for sale for R$279.99 in men’s and women’s models.

