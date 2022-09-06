After success at Marvel, Elizabeth Olsen should move to rival studio franchise

Introduced to cinema through the work of actress Elizabeth Olsen, it didn’t take that long for the Scarlet Witch would become one of the most popular female superheroes in all of pop culture.

First seen in Avengers: Age of Ultronthe character’s popularity grew with each new film, but reached its apex in the miniseries produced for Disney+: WandaVisionwhich even resulted in nominations for both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Already this year the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa film that brought the character as the main villain and, apparently, dying in the end after sacrificing herself to destroy the darkhold in all realities.

And while there is no news about a possible return of the character to the Marvel Universe, actress Elizabeth Olsen seems to be negotiating to enter one of the biggest franchises of Warner, Disney’s rival studio and which runs the adaptations of DC heroes.

we are talking about game of Thronesin this case its spin-off, The Dragon’s House. According to the journalist Daniel Richtmanboth the actress and Henry Cavill are negotiating to join the cast of the 2nd season, which has already been confirmed by HBO.

