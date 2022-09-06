Air Fryer: discover 4 modern and spacious models

Electric fryers, also known as air fryer, facilitate the preparation of a series of foods in your daily life. There is a wide variety of models, with different capacities and different features, and it is necessary to research very well before buying so as not to make a mistake when choosing yours.

And in this article, we explain how does an electric fryer work and what are the advantages of using it on a daily basis. In addition, we also separate 4 very modern suggestions, for those who are looking for a more advanced Air Fryer.

What is an Air Fryer?

An Air Fryer can be used for various food preparations.Source: Britannia

The term “air fryer” means “air fryer” in Portuguese. It is an appliance capable of assisting in the preparation of a wide variety of foods. Although it is also known as an “oil-free fryer”, this equipment can be used to bake, cook, brown, toast and heat different dishes according to your settings.

How it works?

The operation of an Air Fryer is quite simple. A resistance, usually positioned on top of the appliance, generates heat into the electro, and this energy is circulated inside through a propeller, making the food to be cooked proportionately.

The difference from one model to another is associated with the power of the resistance and the way the propeller distributes the heat to fry the food. Depending on the efficiency of the fryer, food can be ready quickly and using less energy.

What are the advantages?

The practicality, versatility and health provided are the main advantages.Source: Insider

The main advantages of using an Air Fryer are:

Health: does not use oil and helps preserve food nutrients

Practicality: it is easy to use and does not require the use of other equipment

Versatility: you can make a wide range of dishes, from fried foods to cakes and other recipes

types and models

Now that you’re more familiar with oil-free fryers, it’s time to get to know 4 modern and spacious models:

1. Midea Ovenfryer Oil Free Electric Fryer, 12L

This Air Fryer 12L has three open shelves for storing food.Source: Midea Store

The OvenFryer allows you to fry or bake a large amount of food thanks to its 12 liter capacity.

The model has three shelves and a tray to distribute the food inside in several different ways, and the best thing is that the components can be washed separately in the dishwasher.

This 12L fryer has an easy-to-clean glass door that allows you to see the dishes inside. There is also a 60-minute timer and temperature adjustment up to 200 °C.

2. EOS Premium EAF12T Oil Free Electric Fryer, 12L

This Air Fryer has the function of dehydrating food to preserve it.Source: EOS

The main differential of the EOS Premium fryer is the function to dehydrate food. This is a useful feature to make different preparations and enjoy items that are about to go bad. In addition to this functionality, this Air Fryer 12L can also fry and bake food.

The digital panel of this electro is modern, touch activation. The timer can reach up to 90 minutes and the temperature can be adjusted from 80°C to 200°C.

3. Oil Free Electric Fryer Britannia Air Fry Oven, 12L

The touch panel of this Air Fryer 12L makes the product very modern.Source: Britannia

The last Air Fryer 12L on the list is this model from Britannia, which stands out for its modern look. The touch panel gives access to a 90-minute timer, several pre-programmed cooking modes and a temperature selector (from 80°C to 200°C).

A differential of this fryer is its protection mechanism against overheating in case the Air Fryer exceeds the temperature. In addition, the model has its own technology to better distribute the heat inside.

4. Oster Super Fryer 3 in 1 Oil Free Electric Fryer, 10L

The rotisserie function is the main differentiator of this Air Fryer.Source: Oster

Although it has a slightly smaller capacity than the other models (10 liters), this fryer also has the functions of frying, roasting and drying without the use of oil. The difference here is the rotating skewer feature to prepare recipes evenly and in less time.

The equipment also has a glass lid and a variety of accessories for making recipes. The timer has a maximum limit of 60 minutes and the temperature can reach up to 200 °C.