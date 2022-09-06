Air is discounted by R$3,000; worth it?

Well known for its cell phone line, Apple also has a lot of fans due to its laptop models. But, like other products of the brand, they have a very steep price. On Apple’s official website, the MacBook Air starts at R$11,599.

If you dream of owning a “little apple” notebook, Amazon is offering an interesting discount on the MacBook Air M1. The price, which was BRL 12,999, dropped to BRL 8,556.38 (value for the golden model), a difference of BRL 4,400. Offer is for a limited time and subject to stock availability.

Considering that the same product costs R$ 11,599 on Apple’s official website, those who choose to buy on Amazon guarantee a discount of just over R$ 3,000. The purchase can still be paid in up to ten interest-free installments.

The offer comes in the week that the company created by Steve Jobs is in the spotlight. This Wednesday (7), Apple holds its annual event in which it will announce the launch of the iPhone 14, among other news.

No news is expected for the laptop lineup, as the company launched the MacBook Air M2 at its annual developer conference earlier this year.

Check out below what the MacBook Air M1 offers and if it’s worth taking advantage of the discount:

Image: Disclosure/Apple

MacBook Air M1 – Apple

Price: from BRL 8,556.38

The MacBook Air was launched in November 2020 by Apple with the M1 processor, which would be like the “brain” of the computer. It is equipped with an eight-core CPU (data processing unit) and an eight-core GPU (graphics processing unit).

At the time of launch, the Cupertino company assured that the laptop was faster than 98% of installed Windows PCs. In addition, the processor has a 16-core neural engine, for artificial intelligence processing.

The use of a processor developed by the company marked the end of an era, as previously Apple computers used chips made by Intel. In practice, this meant that the apple company started to completely design MacBooks, from hardware to software.

No fan and no noise

According to Apple, the MacBook Air has an autonomy of up to 18 hours away from the outlet and has better thermal efficiency than its competitors – so it doesn’t have a fan, nor does it make noise.

The version sold by Amazon has 256 GB of SSD (solid-state drive) storage. The retina display is 13.3 inches (33.78 centimeters diagonally), with a resolution of 2,560 pixels x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Just like on cell phones, the display has True Tone technology, which adjusts the color temperature according to the surrounding lighting to less fatigue the eyes. Another technology incorporated from iPhones to MacBook was Touch ID, which allows you to unlock your computer with your fingerprint.

The Apple computer also has a built-in high definition (HD) camera and three microphones for capturing audio. In addition to the gold color, Amazon has the MacBook Air available in silver (R$ 8,799) and space gray (R$ 8,899) models, which are a little more expensive, but still at a great discount.

Worth to buy?

MacBooks are generally suitable for those who work with photo editing, video editing, creation, or other tools that demand a lot from the computer.

For most Brazilians who use the computer for more basic tasks such as browsing the internet, watching series and editing spreadsheets, perhaps investing this amount is not worth it.

However, if you are a fan of the brand’s products and would like to have a MacBook, the discount is a good opportunity to fulfill that desire and still save a little.

