Airbus finds corrosion on A400M and pilots call for Hercules to return

A new corrosion-related “headache” has emerged for Airbus, but not on a commercial jet but on its largest military aircraft, the A400M.

The military freighter was one of the most daring projects of the European manufacturer along with the A380, and also made to defeat the American competitor, in this case the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules, which is close to reaching 70 years of operations.

While the A380 had few orders because it was considered inefficient for many routes and too big for many airports, the A400M had another flaw: its size, much larger than the C-130, in addition to its new engines (which are the biggest and most powerful turboprops ever made), brought costs and problems, which drove away new customers.

Therefore. its operation was limited to a small group of 10 countries. One of the main ones is the United Kingdom, which is also a partner in the development of the aircraft with Germany, France, Spain and others.





Corrosion

Recently, corrosion problems affected the A350 of Qatar Airways, which broke relations with Airbus, but was not limited to them, reaching also the A400M, but in a very different way.

A source at the Royal Air Force (RAF) told Aviation Source, corrosion is eating the “the electrical and hydraulic connection ring, clips and screws”indicating that it is not as aesthetic and external as the A350, which is made of composite materials, unlike the A400M which uses traditional aeronautical aluminum.

Corrosion was part of the RAF’s decision to retire the older C130s, even though its latest version, the C130J Super Hercules, is still in its inventory. However, the A400Ms are much newer than the Hercules and this has generated discontent among pilots, who want to continue flying the C130.

Airbus itself confirmed the occurrence to the portal, saying that “Corrosion was found in the landing gear bay (where the wheels are stored) during a routine inspection of some RAF planes. We are working closely with the British and a repair is now available and being applied to the planes to ensure their safe operation.”.

According to data from the flight tracking platform RadarBox, there is an A400M, registration ZM410, which has not flown since last year and is stopped at its base in Brize Nortone could be one of the planes affected by the corrosion.

The Hercules, in turn, is scheduled to retire in 2023 in the RAF, which has already been postponed several times, precisely because of the problems with the A400M.




