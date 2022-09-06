Airport meat seizure sparks swine fever alert

5.6 kg of pork products produced in Russia were seized, a country that currently has outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF)this Sunday (4).

The seizure took place at Rio de Janeiro International Airport (Galeão), for federal agricultural tax auditors of the International Agricultural Surveillance Service (Vigiagro).

Salamis, sausages and other pork products were found in passenger luggage arriving from Russia.

Since the world alert for the risk of the disease’s return was issued in July last year, when ASF outbreaks were identified in the Dominican Republic, Brazil has been taking precautions to avoid contamination of its swine herds, as well as other countries.

African swine fever

O Union of Federal Agricultural Tax Auditors (Anffa Sindical) reinforces that passengers coming from countries with outbreaks of diseases and pests of agricultural interest should always be seen as a target of agricultural surveillance.

“Investments in intelligence and tools to improve the selection of targets are essential for the service of protecting Brazilian agricultural production”, highlights Janus Pablo, president of Anffa.

The disease, which only affects pigsis a contagious viral disease, which has no cure and no treatment, and can decimate herds.

Furthermore, according to Embrapa’s estimate, if PSA were to enter the country, it could cause losses of approximately US$ 5.5 billion in the first year alone.

For this reason, Brazil, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), has been carrying out task forces to prevent the entry of the disease into Brazilian territory, which can occur from a tiny contaminated piece of meat derivatives. pork from other countries.

Brazil is today the fourth largest producer and exporter of pork in the world.