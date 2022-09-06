Alcaraz beats former champion Cilic in an epic battle that ended at 2:30 am and will be (at least) top 3 ATP

Carlos Alcarazjust 19 years old, took to the court late Monday night to play his first game since the eliminations of Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 of the US Open and… suffered but didn’t tremble! The Spaniard, number four in the world, qualified for the quarter-finals in New York for the second year in a row and guaranteed that, in the worst case scenario, he will be top 3 in the world after the US Open, confirming overtakes at Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

In an epic match that ended after two in the morning in New York – one of the latest end of the day in the competition’s history – Alcaraz defeated the Croatian Marin Cilic, number 17 in the world, US Open champion in 2014 and the only Grand Slam champion left in this frame, by 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3, in a battle that surpassed that it almost reached four o’clock and it was very interesting, with spectacular points and many twists and turns on the scoreboard. Alcaraz, who had yet to lose sets in the tournament, improved his record in fifth games to 6-1.

Alcaraz has done it! He beats Cilic in a 5 set thriller to make it to the #USOpen Quarter Finals 💪 pic.twitter.com/Lukj91XZmD — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 6, 2022

Alcaraz, who can leave New York as world number one — if he wins or loses in the final to someone who doesn’t Casper Ruud — will now face in the quarter-finals the only player to defeat him more than once in 2022: Jannik Sinner, number 13 in the world.

