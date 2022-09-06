Alcaraz goes to the quarterfinals of the US Open in a 5-set game | sneakers

Carlos Alcaraz is a little closer to becoming the youngest number 1 in the world. The Spaniard eliminated Marin Cilic, champion of the tournament in 2014, by 3 sets to 2 (6/3, 3/6, 6/4, 4/6 and 6/3) in the round of 16 of the last Grand Slam of the year. Espanyol will take Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. With the elimination of Rafael Nadal, Medvedev and Tsitsipas, Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are still in contention for the highest place in the rankings.

Cilic started the game by serving with pressure and putting Alcaraz on the run. Soon after, the Croatian already broke Carlitos’ service, taking the advantage of 2×0. But the Spaniard didn’t come to play, he broke two serves on the set and took the lead in the match. Alcaraz managed to hold back Cilic’s right-hand strokes and used his intelligence to close the first set of the match in 6×4.

The Spaniard started the second set with full pressure, breaking Cilic’s serve right away. But the Croatian returned the break soon and opened 3×1 in the match. After a good first game, Alcaraz dropped in performance. Cilic took advantage of the moment and closed the second phase at 6/3. All the same.

The third set started disputed, all confirming their own services. The players were playing very well and always with power on the beats. The game changed when it was 5v4 and Alcaraz broke Cilic’s game after 30v40. Espanyol needed one more set to advance to the quarterfinals at the US Open.

The fourth set started similar to the third. Both players served well and held their serve. Cilic got a great advantage by breaking Alcaraz’s serve and leaving everything in 5×4. Cilic took advantage of a better moment in the match and left everything the same again. 2 sets to 2.