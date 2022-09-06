Alcaraz repeats quarters and will be number 3 in the world

Alcaraz has a chance to finish the US Open as number 1 in the world Photo: Andrew Ong/USTA

New York (USA) – Carlos Alcaraz’s quest for his first Grand Slam title had another chapter in the early hours of Tuesday in New York. The current number 4 in the world won a five-set battle against Croatian Marin Cilic, 17th, to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open for the second season in a row. The 19-year-old Spaniard scored the partials of 6/4, 4/6, 6/3, 4/6 and 6/3 in 3h55 of departure.

It is certain that Alcaraz will gain the positions of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the next ranking update. He is provisionally moving up to runner-up, behind only Rafael Nadal, but he could still be overtaken by Casper Ruud. That is, in the worst case scenario, he will be number 3 in the world next Monday.

Two are the possibilities for Alcaraz to be the new number 1 in the world after the US Open. He reaches the top of the rankings with a title, or even a runner-up, as long as Ruud is not a finalist. If neither of them reaches the final, Rafael Nadal will return to the top of the list.

Alcaraz’s next opponent in New York will be 21 year old Italian Jannik Sinner, 13th in the ranking. The two young players have already met three times at ATP level, with two recent Italian victories this year, on grass at Wimbledon and on clay at Umag. The Spaniard got the better of last year’s Paris Maters 1000 and also in a challenger clash later in 2019.

Marin Cilic’s loss in the round of 16 also guarantees that we will have a new Grand Slam champion after the tournament. The 33-year-old Croatian and former number 3 in the rankings won the US Open in 2014. Two other Slam champions were surpassed in the round of 16, Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal.

Cilic won 8 of the first 10 points of the match and started with 2/0, but allowed Alcaraz to come back, who got two breaks and won four games in a row. At the beginning of the game, a foot-fault call made the Croatian very uncomfortable. He and chair umpire Louise Engzell often argued over the throw-in during the first set. The Spaniard would no longer have his serve threatened until the end of the partial.

Right in the opening of the second set, Alcaraz got another break of service and seemed to be heading for a quiet victory. But soon after, Cilic landed three great returns and the Spaniard committed a double fault at the break-point. The 19-year-old player lowered the intensity and suffered another break, allowing the Croatian four games in a row, who tied the game.

Alcaraz served very well in the third set. He put 90% of first serves on court and faced no break-points. In the final stretch of the set, the Spaniard tried to change the positioning in the returns to try to take the rhythm of Cilic, who was also confirming his games without taking so many risks. The Croatian saved a break-point on 4/3, but did not avoid a break on 5/4, when he even tried to serve from below, without success. Also noteworthy is the solidity of the Spaniard at the back of the court, with only 3 unforced errors against 14 for the Croatian.

The fourth set started balanced and Alcaraz escaped from a 0-40 to make it 2/1 on the scoreboard. And his tactic of staying well behind the baseline on returns is still taking effect. Cilic escaped five break-points between 3/3 and 4/4 and gained confidence. Shortly after, the Spaniard faced another 0-40 and ended up suffering the only break of the partial. Serving to close, the Croatian avoided the break on two more opportunities, saving himself from all seven break-points he faced in the fourth set.

Taking advantage of the good moment, Cilic got a break of service at the beginning of the fifth set, but the advantage was short-lived. Alcaraz regained control of the match and played four games in a row. When he won by 4/2, he faced a long game and received the guidance of his box: “Serve on his right and see what happens”, and the strategy was right. Cilic even confirmed his last serve game in the match, but Alcaraz kept the serve in the sequence and confirmed the victory.