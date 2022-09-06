Alok responds to fan after report of cell phone camera burned with laser at Rock in Rio: ‘Fake news’ | Rock in Rio 2022

“By the way. Unless he was on the zipline, right?”, added Alok, who had already commented on the fan’s post on the day of the alleged incident.

Lasers concentrate great light power. When in contact with the camera, they can cause stains and even compromise the entire functioning of the component. (read more)

And, in the video, the DJ explained in the video that, knowing the real risks, his production always takes great care and points the lasers upwards.

“I just saw this post on Twitter with almost 250 thousand likes, in which the fan is saying that I burned his cell phone with my lasers at the Rock in Rio concert. The question is: can the laser really burn the cell phone? Yes , it’s true,” began Alok.

“That’s why we take great care and always point the laser upwards. As you can even see in this photo he took. Here in another angle, all the lasers pointed at the sky”, continued the DJ.

“Otherwise, the whole party’s cell phone would be burned and then it would be a huge loss. Besides, it could also burn the Globo broadcast camera. So that’s it. Fake News. By the way. Unless he was on the zipline, right? .”

Alok performed at Rok in Rio on Saturday (3).

The 31-year-old DJ from Goiás was the first confirmed attraction of this edition of the festival and opened the Mundo Stage, on a night to be closed by Post Malone. The beginning was punctually at 6 pm, with several excerpts from the artist’s undeniable hits, which would be repeated in larger versions throughout the presentation.

None of the songs was as applauded as the flames of fire, the lasers, games of lights and other pyrotechnics. The “multidimensional backdrop” was created by Alexander Hesse, designer responsible for the visuals of presentations for the Swedish House Mafia group.

Lowering the volume so that the audience could sing the chorus of “Hear me now” showed, however, the potential of Alok’s electronic pop.

Remember how the show went: Alok is celebrated by a frantic audience on the return to Rock in Rio with a show in which the music is just a detail