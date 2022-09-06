Alok says lasers from his show didn’t burn cell phones

After a performance at Rock in Rio, over the weekend, DJ Alok, 31, became aware of criticisms on the internet about the lights at his show having damaged cell phones and said that the stories are “jokes”, since his equipment for the event were not aimed at the public.

In contact with splashthe artist explained that the laser cannons were tested and approved by the event’s organization, in addition to having been positioned to prevent contact with the eye retina of fans and festival broadcasting equipment.

The entire structure of the show was previously tested and approved by Organs competent bodies. The beams from the laser cannons were angled above the audience’s level, which prevented direct contact with the eye’s retina or cell phone cameras. Even the direction of the lights needs to ensure the security of the event’s broadcast cameras.

says the note sent by the artist’s team

Alok, then, says he believes that the reports of cases on social networks are nothing more than “jokes”.

“Therefore, the reports that the lasers used in the performance would have damaged some electronic devices, possibly, it is a joke on the internet. In addition, RiR ensures the safety of all people present,” said the singer’s statement.

The DJ’s team even sent a photo taken during the performance at Rock in Rio to reaffirm that the light cannons are above the audience level.

Rock in Rio lasers are aimed at the skies so as not to damage broadcast cameras Image: Disclosure

“Burned cell phone camera”

A fan present on the second night of Rock in Rio used social media to vent about the damage he would have had to Alok’s show. He claimed on Twitter that his cell phone camera burned out due to the strong lights of the lasers used in the DJ’s performance.

The boy, named Rodrigo, posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Last photo before Alok’s laser burns my iPhone camera. What a hate”, he vented.

Laser games are a hallmark of Brazilian shows. After the photo went viral, the DJ replied, joking: “Oxe, were you on the zipline?”

Alok questioned the place where the fan was because the play of lights would have been pointed upwards throughout the performance. In addition, the performance featured fireworks and two giant hands decorating the stage.

Is it possible for this to happen?

Some cell phone manufacturers warn of risks involving cameras and bright lights. The risk of damaging the devices occurs because the cameras have image and color sensors. When the light captured is too strong, it is possible that the reading will be compromised.

On its official website, Sony warns: “Do not expose the lens to beams such as lasers. This may damage the image sensor and cause the camera to malfunction.”

Samsung, meanwhile, suggests caution with “excessive heat or high-density energy”, or “a strong light source”.

On Apple’s official forum, a question posted in 2022 on the topic led to the following response: “You have nothing to fear. You’re probably referring to a low-level laser pen. It won’t hurt your camera lens. “

The response — which was awarded the “recommended” label by Apple — followed with the following caveat: “Note that high-intensity light directed at an object will transmit radiation and create heat that can damage it.”

On social media, other people report that they had their cell phone cameras damaged in similar situations, but at other festivals, music concerts or parties.