Ana de Armas, Bruno Gagliasso and Alicia Silverstone: check out what’s moving Netflix in September – Portal Famosos Brasil

Ana de Armas, Bruno Gagliasso and Alicia Silverstone: check out what’s moving Netflix in September

The month of September in Netflix promises to make the audience sit on the couch and prepare that popcorn so they don’t leave the house. the service of streamingas in every new month, is renewing its catalog and there are productions for all tastes.

In addition to several high-profile films, already classics and known to the public, such as ‘Scarface’ (1983) with Al Pacino, the opinion divider, American Beauty (1999) and the dystopia of 1971, A Clockwork Orangefrom the renowned director Stanley KubrickNetlix also bets on lighter and witty films for the public to relax and enjoy nostalgia.

In the new catalog are also ‘The Little Girls of Beverly Hills’ (1995), a 1990s comedy that was born classic with Alicia Silverstone in the role of the iconic Cher Horowitz; ‘The new Cinderella’ (2004), one of the most outstanding films of Hilary Duff, that marked the 2000s; and the romantic ‘Diary of a passion’ (2004), with ex-couple Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the main roles.

Promotional image for ‘Mothers of Beverly Hills’

For those who enjoy action and science fiction, new films in the trilogy ‘Resident Evil’with Milla Jovovich, should also be available soon. Furthermore, the drama it gave to the Regina King the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’is also available.

However, the biggest debut of the month, which also promises to be one of the biggest launches of the year, is certainly ‘Blonde’. The biopic of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas in the role of the legendary actress and singer, directed by Andrew Dominik, is surrounded by expectations. In addition to the latest dramatic trailers, the released images of the actress promise a characterization and setting very faithful to real life – which has already been done by ‘Elvis’ (Baz Luhrmann) in 2022.

With its world premiere scheduled for the 8th of September, to guarantee the race to the awards, and entry into the catalog on the 28th of September, ‘Blonde’ should arrive gaining the attention of subscribers. Check out the trailer:

However, Netflix does not live only in movies, which returns with new seasons of series such as the highly praised ‘Snake Kai‘ based on the film trilogy ‘karate Kid‘; the catalan ‘merli’Besides ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Call The Midwife’already quite traditional in the catalogue.

For Brazilians, the debut that should draw more attention is ‘Holy’. With Bruno Gagliasso on prominent paper, the series is a production recorded in partnership between Brazil and the Spain. In the plot, the actor plays the policeman cardonawhich undertakes a search for the world’s most wanted drug dealer, Holyin partnership with the Spanish researcher, millan (Raúl Arevalo).

‘Holy’ It premieres on September 16th on Netflix. Check out the official trailer: