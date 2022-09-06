Android or IOS? Find out which is the easiest to use

Continues after advertising





Campinas, Sao Paulo. September 6, by Bruna Vaz. Every cell phone has its own system. iPhone branded devices, for example, have the iOS system, while Samsung, LG and other brands devices use Android. The Android system is known for being simple to configure, while iOS has a reputation for being complex. However, if you have come across this issue, stay here to understand more about it.

Android or iOS

This competition has been going on for years, and much has been speculated about the complexities of both systems. What is known is that most people start with Android, and when switching to iOS they end up having some difficulty configuring. However, people who already start with an iPhone, do not report difficulty. On the contrary, they love the system and say no to crashes. That is, when you already know a system and have to adapt to another, it seems to be more difficult, but it is not always the system’s fault.

Which crashes more? find it out

What is known is that cell phones over time, with all applications stored, high usage, full memory, can crash. Users report that Android in some cases may close applications all at once, or crash and need to be restarted. There is still no explanation from the brands to solve this problem. But they always claim that it is related to the misuse of the device.

iOS crashes? Look

It is known that iOS crashes much less than Android, but it all depends on which device’s processor and the use of the device. They say the iPhone doesn’t crash, it decides to close everything and you open it again! Although it seems like a joke, this statement is very real among users. But compared to Android, the iOS system comes out ahead in terms of performance in surveys. That is, when it comes to ease, iOS may not have a good reputation, but in performance it’s hard to beat it!