Anne Hathaway to star in film based on Harry Styles fanfic

Inspired by Robinne Lee’s novel, The Idea of ​​You is being produced exclusively for Prime Video.

the fans of Harry Styles can now celebrate: a film based on a fanfic of the singer is being produced! according to Entertainment Weekly, The Idea of ​​You will be starring the iconic Anne Hathaway and will be part of the Prime Video catalog exclusively.

Based on the debut novel by Robinne Lee, the plot follows Solène Marchand, owner of an art gallery and divorced mother who was left by her husband for a younger woman. After taking her 15-year-old daughter Sophia to meet her boyband favorite, Solène ends up falling in love with Hayes Campbell, a character based on Harry Styles and lead singer of the band August Moon (inspired by One Direction).

Hayes is 19 years younger than Solène, however, but a strong connection forms between the two and a series of encounters soon sparks a passionate relationship that completely changes Sophia’s mother’s life.

The release date has not yet been set, but the film will be directed by Michael Showalter and will have production Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union and Kian Gass. In addition to bringing Solène to life, Anne Hathaway will also join as a producer on the film, which begins shooting in October this year.

