Armageddon Time: Movie with Anne Hathaway gets intense trailer; Look

the next feature of James Graysame director of Ad Astra – Towards the Stars (2019), just won an intense trailer. Armageddon Time brings the typical American family of the 1980s doing everything to live the famous “American dream” in a drama set in New York.

Praised at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the film stars Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada), Anthony Hopkins (My Father), Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Banks Repeat (The Black Telephone).

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Jaylin Webb (Till), John Diehl (Fear and Obsession) and Tovah Feldshuh (Scenes from a Wedding) also round out the all-star team.

In addition to directing, Gray also writes the script for Armageddon Time, which is inspired by your own life. in the long, Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) befriends a fellow student (Jaylin Webb), a friendship that causes racism and turmoil in an increasingly politically altered era.

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway star in the film as Irving and Esther Graff, Paul’s parents, along with Anthony Hopkins as his grandfather, who encourages Paul to fight racism and do what’s right for your friends.

The film is slated for a release date october 28 in the United States. There is still no information on when the film will hit theaters in Brazil.

Watch the full trailer in English: