Armageddon Time poster focuses on Hollywood big names; long also wins trailer

Universal Pictures has released the first poster for the film. Armageddon Time from the principal James Gray.

The cast is of weight is the focus of the art and has the actors Jeremy Strong, Donald Sutherland, and Anne Hathaway.

The film will be a story based on Gray’s childhood and will tell a story of coming of age, friendship and loyalty and that will take place in the USA after the President Ronald Reagan was elected.

The film is produced by RT Features from the Brazilian Rodrigo Teixeira who will act as producer as well as together with Lourenço Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez.

Gray handled the script and direction.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and will make its US debut at the New York Film Festival.

