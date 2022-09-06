Arrival of Renato Portaluppi brings survival to player who was not used by Roger Machado at Grêmio

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Gremio

The feeling is one of relief. Once again a player in Grêmio will have a survival this season. Philipe Megiolaro will be studied by coach Renato Portaluppi to, who knows, gain space and play in 2022.

O fans.com found that with the departure of Roger Machado and the arrival of Renato Portaluppi, other perspectives will be implemented in the tricolor cast. The goalkeeper will only be really discarded after being evaluated by the coach.

With that, the 23-year-old archer will have the opportunity to leave the transition team to show on a daily basis that he has conditions to be taken advantage of by Renato Portaluppi in the sequence of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Only after a series of activities led by the new coach will Philipe Megiolaro know whether or not to stay with the main tricolor squad, at least until the end of the current season.

“This is my job, but you can be sure that one or the other that is not yielding will yield more. And what is yielding will yield even more. I know how to work their minds, what the player likes and doesn’t like”, said the coach on his return to Grêmio.

Also according to the report, Philipe Megiolaro received an offer in recent days to leave Grêmio. He was appointed by coach Nuno Espírito Santo to defend Al Ittihad Jeddah, from Saudi Arabia.

The goalkeeper, however, turned down the offer on the grounds that he had no interest in moving to the Middle East. Thus, Philipe Megiolaro continued to be incorporated into Grêmio’s Under-23 squad. His contract with the Gaucho club ends at the end of the current season.

Goalkeeper is almost a year inactive

After defending Dallas FC, from the United States, in the last two seasons, Philipe Megiolaro returned to Grêmio without the prospect that he would be used by former coach Roger Machado in 2022.

Despite being behind Brenno, Gabriel Grando, Felipe Scheibig and Adriel Ramos in the order of preference of the former coaching staff, the archer refused offers from European football to continue fighting for a space in the Grêmio squad.

Recently, the player discarded a proposal to defend Estoril Praia. He even had a verbal agreement with the Portuguese. However, he backed out of the transfer after citing family problems.

Since returning, Philipe Megiolaro has not played a single match for Grêmio. It has been inactive for almost a year. The last time the archer took the field he was still a player for Dallas FC.

On October 20, 2021, he started in his former team’s 3-2 loss to Los Angeles FC in a game valid for the 31st round of Major League Soccer (MLS). Since then, he has not played for the North American team.