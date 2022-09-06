“Bad job”; Galvão Bueno exempts Dorival Júnior and points out Flamengo’s main ‘villain’

Presenter was 100% sincere when he came out in defense of the current coach, who received a lot of criticism after the draw against Ceará

O Flamengo still feels a bitter taste of the draw against Ceará in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, which ended up frustrating the fans, even more so after Palmeiras tied and gave chances for the difference in leadership to decrease. The team led by Dorival Júnior, with the reserves, however, did not have a good performance, generating criticism.

The vast majority of the “horns” coming from the stands were on the back of the Flamengo coach who, for many, should have chosen to use the holders, even more so after the result of the 1st place. However, during the “Bem, Amigos” last Monday (5), Galvão Bueno disagreed with this situation and pointed out the real culprits in Rubro-Negro:

“I saw some very harsh criticism of Dorival for the lineup. Dorival’s work is exceptional. The job badly done was that of the board of Flamengo. How many times have I said that Rogério Ceni should have no way out. And that Renato Gaúcho didn’t have to leave because you lose a Libertadores in which your player trips over the ball and falls down sitting down. Does the technician have to leave? Then they brought the passport. Only they brought the wrong passport“started the presenter, who did not stop there:

“I stay with Arrascaeta’s press conference talking after the 2-0 at Corinthians, for Libertadores. He said: ‘Nothing against Paulo Sousa. But he put us in different roles than we’ve done all our lives. We didn’t know if it was our fault or the coach’s when we didn’t play well. Now each of us plays as we always did. The responsibility is ours’. I think clearer than that impossible. More credits for Dorival“, he stressed. Finally, Galvão also spoke specifically about the result in front of Ceará.

“I would say that when Palmeiras drew, they were the big winners of the round. And Flamengo, by drawing, was the big loser of the round. With all due respect to Ceará, Flamengo had the opportunity to reduce the gap to five and set the championship on fire. Palmeiras had to play with the reserve team because the game against Athletico will be very complicated. First of all: Dorival, your work is spectacular. Maybe I was wrong“finished.