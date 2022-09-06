Bahia needs to add 13 points in ten rounds to reach a 99.9% chance of access to Serie A | Bahia

After the 3-1 victory over Tombense, Bahia once again opened up a nine-point lead to the first club outside the G-4 of Série B, which is currently Londrina. The situation in the competition is so comfortable that Tricolor only need to add 13 points in the remaining ten matches to reach 63 points and reach a 99.9% chance of moving up to the First Division, a number indicated by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG)

The next appointment of the Bahian team will be this Thursday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Heriberto Hülse, for round #29 of the Segundana.

With 50 points, Bahia has a 59% success rate in Serie B.

Add 13 points out of the 30 that will still be played. This seems to be Bahia’s magic number in this final stretch of Serie B, an advantage of 43.33%. Four wins and a draw, for example, should be more than enough for Tricolor to stamp its passport towards the elite of the Brazilian Championship.

It is worth mentioning that Londrina, the first club outside the G-4, with 41 points, will need to win seven matches and draw another to reach 63 points, an advantage of 73%. This means that the Bahia team can go up even with a lower score.

Bahia games until the end of Serie B Match Stadium round Date Day Time Criciúma x Bahia Heriberto Hülse 29th round september 8 Thursday 7 pm Sport x Bahia Retiro Island 30th round September 12th Monday 8 pm Bahia vs Operário-PR Arena Fonte Nova 31st round September 24 Saturday 6:15 pm Chapecoense vs Bahia Arena Condá 32nd round September 30th Friday 9:30 pm Novorizontino vs Bahia Jorge Ismael de Biasi 33rd round October 4th Tuesday 9:30 pm Bahia vs Brusque Arena Fonte Nova 34th round october 8 Saturday 4 pm Gremio x Bahia Arena do Gremio 35th round october 16 Sunday 4 pm Bahia vs Vila Nova to be defined 36th round to be defined to be defined to be defined Bahia vs Guarani to be defined 37th round to be defined to be defined to be defined CRB x Bahia to be defined 29th round to be defined to be defined to be defined

first round campaign

If Bahia need 13 points in ten games to reach 63 points and have an almost 100% chance of securing their spot in Serie A, the first-round campaign against these same teams can serve as an inspiration.

In the last ten games of the first half of the second half, Tricolor added 18 points, five points more than the current goal. The utilization was 60%.

Bahia’s ten final games in the first round

Bahia 2 x 1 Criciuma

Bahia 1 x 0 Sport

Worker-PR 0 x 1 Bahia

Bahia 0 x 1 Chapecoense

Bahia 0 x 1 Novorizontino

Brusque 0 x 2 Bahia

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio

Vila Nova 1 x 1 Bahia

Guarani 0 x 2 Bahia

Bahia 1 x 1 CRB

On that occasion, the team from Bahia defeated Criciúma, the next opponent in Serie B, by 2 to 1, even after losing defender Ignácio by expulsion, at Fonte Nova. Davó scored the two winning goals [assista aos melhores momentos no vídeo abaixo].

In another important game of this sequence, Bahia beat Sport, at the time direct opponent in the fight for the G-4, by 1 to 0, with a goal by Jacaré [assista à reportagem sobre a partida no vídeo abaixo].

The other two positive results of the Bahian team were obtained away from home, against Operário-PR, by 1 to 0, against Brusque, by 2 to 0, in the debut of Enderson Moreira in the technical command; and against Guarani, by 2 to 0.

According to UFMG, the probability of access to Bahia is 96.4%. Leader of Serie B with 59 points, Cruzeiro has a 99.99% chance of moving up to Serie A. Third place with 47 points, Grêmio has 83%; while Vasco, in fourth position with 45 points, has 58.4%.

First club outside the G-4, Londrina has an 18.6% probability of access.

Chance of access to Serie A Club Probability cruise 99.99965% Bahia 96.4% Guild 83% Vasco 58.4% Londoner 18.6% sport 11.7%