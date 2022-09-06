Barbie will have the same composer as Godzilla and The Shape of Water

Barbie: “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” says Margot Robbie

With director Greta Gerwig currently working on post-production on the live-action Barbie movie, a crucial member of the team was revealed this week.

publicity

According to Discussing Film, Gerwig will re-team with award-winning composer Alexandre Desplat (Godzilla, The King’s Speech), after they worked together on Little Women.

publicity

Desplat is highly awarded and highly regarded, having won two Oscars for Best Score for The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Shape of Water.

CHECK IT ALSO

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023

The astronomical cast of Barbie includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Emerald Fennell.

In addition to directing the film, Greta Gerwig writes the screenplay alongside Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), promising a very original take on the famous Mattel doll.

publicity

Barbie opens in theaters on July 20, 2023.

Advertising