Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are permanently banned from Russia

Actors can no longer set foot in the country because of “Russophobic” comments.

Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller were permanently banned from entering Russia. The two stars, who are very vocal in their support of Ukraine on social media, are together with 23 more people who have been banned from entering the country of Asia, among the “banned” are members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of large companies and also cultural figures.

The announcement was made by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (via EW) in response to what they see as an attack on the rights of Russian citizens by the administration of US President Joe Biden. In a statement, it was said:

“The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to pursue a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating a confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rejected.”

Recently, both actors traveled to Ukraine. Penn went to the country to make a documentary for the vice when Russia was still planning to invade the nation, while Stiller traveled there as part of a United Nations action to find people who had been impacted by the war.

So far, representatives of the actors have not spoken about the case, but one can imagine that they are not too worried about the banishment to Russia.