Black Friday 2022 coming up; see the most desired products among consumers, Iphone 14 may be on the list, check

São José dos Campos-SP, September 5, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Black Friday 2022 is coming. After all, the 25th of November is not even that far away and the expectations of consumers are high.

Even more with the launch of the iPhone 14, in September, the consumer waits for the best Black Friday deals to have that most interesting discount. In fact, the iPhone promises to be the great ‘star’ of this edition.

Another important issue is also that this will be the first edition of the event without any restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will also help to expand sales and merchants are excited.

What should I do to make the most of Black Friday?

Now, if you really want to make the most of Black Friday, you should look for alternatives and not stick to a single store, both physical and virtual. Incidentally, the diarysp reminds us that the fact that we can shop online makes it easier to compare prices.

However, the ‘golden’ secret is to follow the prices of products before Black Friday. In this way, the customer will have the exact idea of ​​what to buy and the real value of that particular product.

For example, if the iPhone costs BRL 10,000 before the sale and the store offers 25% off, it will need to cost BRL 7,500 on Black Friday. So, we must be aware that the discount will not be on top of a higher value.

Another tip: don’t buy on impulse. After all, just because there’s a promotion doesn’t mean we should buy everything we see in front of us.

In this case, what is cheap can be expensive, because we are going to buy useless products, just because of the price, and we will spend without having the real need. So, the ideal scenario is to focus on one or two products that you need the most and buy. But, of course, without forgetting to research the prices beforehand.

Even Black Friday, if you really have discounted prices, can serve to guarantee your Christmas gifts. That’s because the parties will happen less than a month later.

What products are on Black Friday?

Although the iPhone 14 is the big ‘star’, other products will also enter the promotion. Now, especially household appliances, are the most sought after items.

So, items such as television, notebook, refrigerator, stove and other cell phones, in addition to the iPhone, also usually have generous promotions. In addition, there are still the food items that usually enter the wave of promotions.

Finally, the important thing is to know how to take advantage of Black Friday and choose what you will actually consume. And, if the iPhone 14 is within reach, it might be worth making the effort to buy.