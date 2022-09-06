Boeing charges twice as much as SpaceX for Starliner flight

Things are not looking good for the NASA: as if the constant problems with the SLS were not enough, its expensive “church work” that refuses to get off the ground, the Boeing also has not been showing satisfactory results, especially when compared to SpaceX, whose Crew Dragon capsule is more than oiled.

the capsule starlineralthough it passed its second orbital flight test in May 2022, is terribly behind schedule, but considering that Boeing has always been favored by US congressmen, it is not surprising that even with its problems, the company continues to line its pockets with cash. , getting paid a lot more than SpaceX for doing the same thing.

Let’s recap. In 2010, NASA created the Commercial Crews Program, an initiative that would transfer the development of technologies for manned flights to the private sector, in order to no longer depend on Russia, which thanks to the end of the space shuttle program the following year, it would be the only nation with a launch pad and docking pods (Soyuz system) compatible with the International Space Station (ISS), for several years.

As soon as the shuttles were retired, the then Russian space agency skyrocketed the price per seat in its capsules to what, in 2019, was already $86 million. This is one of the reasons why the then director of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, was furious when Crew Dragon showed results: the free mouth came to an end.

The program allocated funds to SpaceX and Boeing, in which former NASA director Charles Bolden admitted that if it had not entered the competition, the plan would not even have gotten off the ground, given the permanent antipathy of politicians to Elon Musk and their companies; just remember the time the FCC pulled the rug out from under Starlink.

The projects aimed at manned capsule systems, which hold 4 crew members. SpaceX received US$ 2.6 billion to develop Crew Dragon, including six scheduled flights; Boeing, in turn, was awarded a much larger sum, US$ 4.2 billion. The number of flights she would have to guarantee is the same as Elon’s company, six.

This is where the difference in treatment begins. If we were to distribute the money by commissioned launch, each Starliner flight would cost $700 million, or $175 million per astronaut. And you thought the price charged by Roscosmos was high…

By the way, it’s good to remember that NASA still schedules flights with the Russians, with or without the stick in Ukraine.

With almost half of the available budget, and having to develop its own rockets (Starliner uses the ULA’s Atlas V), SpaceX still managed to make its platform work, being today the only one available, apart from the Soyuz. The final cost was $433.3 million per launch, or $108.3 million per crew member.

Since 2014, Boeing and SpaceX have received new funding, but the first has not received an increase in the number of flights contracted. Today, the former has a total of US$4.39 billion available to run the same 6 Starliner launches, making each flight more expensive: US$731.7 million per launch, or US$182.9 million per launch. astronaut.

SpaceX, which had already received the same funding as the competitor, which raised the budget to US$ 3.1 billion, closed last Wednesday (31) a contract to launch 8 more flights, now totaling 14 launches, with a total budget of US$ 4.93 billion.

This made the final price drop even further: on average, each Crew Dragon launch now costs US$352.14 million, or US$88 million per crew member. Basically, NASA spends 2.08 times more per launch with the Boeing Starliner, or rather, will spend, since the capsule is not yet out of the testing phase.

Finally, Crew Dragon will put 56 astronauts into orbit, against 24 launched by Starliner, unless a new order for flights by NASA amortizes these values, which I doubt that will happen; easier for the average seat value to go up even higher, rather than down.

It’s important to remember that while the costs are high, Boeing isn’t exactly profiting from this endeavor. As the Commercial Crews Program works with fixed amounts, neither it nor SpaceX receive extras to cover any expenses with delays or project changes, and they need to present accounts about what they are doing, since they are financed with public money.

In fact, Boeing is losing a lot of money, just to put Starliner on track, in which the amounts injected by the company into the project have already exceeded US$ 700 million; the main reason would be poor management, as executives, accustomed to the traditional contract format, in which the project belongs to Congress and the money enters freely, would be beating their heads to keep expenses in line with the fixed-price model. In short, they’re wasting money they don’t have, and it won’t be replaced.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is guaranteeing more flights for SpaceX, which, unlike Boeing, is showing results.

Source: Ars Technica