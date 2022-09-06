Bolsonaro signs Paulo Palaia as director of technology at Petrobras

Luccas Florencio Name is an indication of Bolsonaro who tries to keep most of the state-owned board of directors

The appointment of Paulo Palaia as executive director of digital transformation and innovation at Petrobras is a direct choice made by President Jair Bolsonaro, according to government officials and the state-owned company.

Petrobras announced this Monday (5) that the president of the state-owned company, Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, chose Palaia for the position. It will still go through internal corporate governance procedures. Palaia worked for more than nine years as Gol’s chief technology officer and was now a consultant.

According to government officials, Bolsonaro has been trying for more than a year to name Palaia for the position of director of technology at Petrobras. Bolsonaro also targets financial and institutional relations directors.

The president has been trying to appoint the directors of Technology and Institutional Relations since the administration of General Joaquim da Silva e Luna, since last year. While in command, Silva e Luna resisted the onslaught.

Silva e Luna fell at the beginning of the year because of rising fuel prices. In his place, José Mauro Coelho was appointed, who was fired less than two months after taking office. For Coelho’s place, Bolsonaro nominated Paes de Andrade.

The change in the technology directorate is the first change made at Petrobras’ leadership since Paes de Andrade effectively took office last month.

With the exception of the finance department, the other boards are not related to fuel prices. For this reason, the president’s insistence on removing the holders from their positions arouses suspicion in Petrobras technicians that Bolsonaro is trying to use the rise in fuel prices to politically equip the company.

With the rise in fuel prices earlier this year — which has now been reversed with the drop in the barrel of oil — Bolsonaro also began to demand changes in the finance directorate. This board, together with the president of Petrobras and the Refining board, decides on fuel prices.

These prices need to be supervised by the Board of Directors. Last month, Bolsonaro managed to appoint allied names to the company’s board.





