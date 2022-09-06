Bonus for Antony’s millionaire transfer becomes controversial; understand

Striker Antony has already debuted and scored his first goal for Manchester United, but the soap opera involving his departure from Ajax (HOL) is not over yet. After signing as a new signing for the Red Devils on the last day of the European summer window, the 22-year-old Brazilian now finds himself facing a controversy involving the millionaire transfer bonus.

That’s because a football agency is claiming participation in the negotiation between clubs for the player. On Instagram, the ‘Forza Sports Group’ made a post claiming to have credits, among other transfers, in Antony’s trip to United, which he classified as the “record deal and biggest transfer in the world this year”.

After having personally insisted on the transfer, Antony signed a five-year contract with United. The English club paid around R$ 500 million to get him out of ajax. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the agents would be entitled to a bonus of more than R$100 million for participating in the negotiations.

Upon learning of the agency’s post, the Brazilian revealed by São Paulo used his account on the platform to deny the company’s alleged role. “This can only be a joke?! After a lot of work by our team/family, an unknown party wants to take credit for my transfer”, fired the new Red Devils number 21.

“I kindly ask you to delete my name from the publication, as they were not involved in the negotiation of my contract or in the transfer negotiation between the clubs”, added Antony.

Antony fired at the agency about alleged involvement in his transfer: ‘It can only be a joke’ Image: Playback/Instagram

After the contract with United, the forward’s manager, Junior Pedroso, celebrated the transfer of his client. “There were six months of negotiations. (…) We managed to make one of the biggest global transfers, the second biggest of Manchester United, the biggest of the 22/23 summer window and the third biggest of a Brazilian player”, he wrote.

“With a direct approach, without interference from THIRD PARTIES, we were able to break through several legends of the market and sit down personally with those responsible in the clubs and define objectively and with a single common interest: that of our client and friend Antony”, completed Pedroso”.

With the move, Antony is second only to Pogba on the list of the most expensive deals in United’s history.