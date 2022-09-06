Borrachinha and Chimaev discuss and exchange curses at UFC PI | combat

After Paulo Borrachinha published on his social networks that Khamzat Chimaev “is not a real gangster” and called him a “Chechen gourmet”, the welterweight (up to 77kg), who fights this Saturday against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279, went to get satisfaction with the Brazilian at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI) and the two exchanged insults, with the participation of fellow Brazilian Alan Finfou, Chimaev’s jiu-jitsu coach.

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Borrachinha argue at UFC PI

The YouTube channels “The Mac Life” and Borrachinha himself posted videos of the discussion from the point of view of both sides. In the images, it is possible to see Chimaev starting the disagreement by questioning the Brazilian.

– You told me to f*** myself? I am here. You are a slacker! – shot.

– You’re a gourmet. The Chechen Gourmet! Do you want to fight me? I want to fight you. Do you want to fight me? Come here, I’m here now. You are loose! – replied Borrachinha.

Brazilian, Finfou went on to defend his pupil and cursed Borrachinha in Portuguese, who also responded to his compatriot.

– Broken in! Is that what you were wanting? Heads up? Is this what you were wanting, partner? Isn’t that what you were thinking about? – Asked Finfou.

– What are you talking to me about? I don’t know who you are. Go f***! Go take the c***! Who are you? – Borrachinha mocked.

Paulo Borrachinha, on his channel, gave his version of the facts and sent a message to Chimaev in a provocative tone.

– He’s the Chechen gourmet. He’s a bully against smaller guys, but he’s shy with guys like me. I was training jiu-jitsu with Jake Shields, Nate Diaz’s coach. And Chimaev stayed there to watch and learn some techniques from us, I don’t know. And he called me, said my name. “Hey, Rubber, why did you mention me?” I said I wanted to fight him and asked if he wants to fight me. He said, “No, I want to know why you talked about me.” This guy was scared as fuck. Look.

– Just so you know, I don’t need lots of guys with me. I am the one man army. I walk alone and I can hit you alone, with just one hand.

UFC 279

September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs Tony Ferguson

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa

Heavyweight: Jailton Malhadinho vs Anton Turkalj

Middleweight: Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett

Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Heili Alateng

Strawweight: Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs Yohann Lainesse

UFC 279 has a tough duel live and exclusive in Combat